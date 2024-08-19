This Gym In Motor City Is About To Change The Fitness Game In The UAE!

Boom! GymNation just dropped the biggest bombshell the UAE fitness world has seen in years—and it’s huge!

The homegrown fitness titan is throwing down a massive AED 70 million to create what could be one of the largest and most futuristic gym spaces in the world

Yes, world. And they’re not playing around, this mega expansion is happening in none other than Dubai’s Motor City.

In a bold move that’s got fitness enthusiasts buzzing, GymNation has officially acquired Fitness First’s Motor City branch as part of a major real estate deal. The deal sees GymNation taking over the entire floor of its current Motor City location in the iconic Control Tower, plus the space above, which Fitness First has been calling home.

With this acquisition, GymNation will nearly double its size from a massive 30,000 sq ft to a jaw-dropping 55,000 sq ft

Goodbye, Fitness First. Hello, next-level GymNation!

GymNation CEO and founder, Loren Holland, who’s clearly on a mission to shake up Dubai’s fitness scene. Holland knows Motor City is already one of their top-performing locations, but with the surrounding community size continuing to increase, something had to be done. This expansion isn’t just about more space; it’s a strategic win for the business, their loyal members, and the whole community.

Holland’s vision is crystal clear: he’s determined to keep evolving GymNation’s offerings, making world-class fitness facilities accessible without breaking the bank.

So, what’s coming next? Buckle up, because GymNation is going BIG!

Expect dedicated spaces for Reformer Pilates, boxing, wellness, and the super-intense BLITZ Boutique HIIT sessions. But that’s just the warm-up! They’re also building the UAE’s largest recovery zone with saunas, ice baths (brrr!), sports massages, and assisted stretching. And wait for it… Dubai’s first-ever indoor uphill running track and the Middle East’s first Hyrox Performance Centre.

No biggie, just casually creating a fitness empire.

Holland’s not stopping there though. He’s dropping hints about more surprises coming soon for other GymNation spots in Dubai and Abu Dhabi.

But get this, they’ve already opened in Al Ain and have a whopping 12 more locations lined up for the UAE and Saudi Arabia

Yep, they’re taking over!

With work on the new mega Motor City gym kicking off any minute now, Dubai’s fitness scene just got a serious upgrade

So keep an eye out because GymNation is here to flex its muscles in the UAE fitness world like never before.