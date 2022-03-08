This Hotel Knows How To Make Women Feel Special On International Women's Day With Unbeatable Spa Deals

As we all know March 8 is International Women’s Day and what better way to treat the women we love than with a day of pampering and dining. There’s this one hotel that knows how to make you feel like a queen, without putting strain on the wallet.

How does a 50% discount on spa services and across their F&B outlets sound? DIVINE, right?

Ghaya Grand Hotel is celebrating Women’s Day with unbeatable offers on spa and F&B deals

Throughout the month of March, women will continue to feel special with the hotel’s continuous unparalleled deals

This lush hotel knows just how to make the incredible women of the UAE feel special on Women’s Day with amazing offers! Since most ladies enjoy a pamper sesh, Ghaya Grand Hotel has dropped their spa session prices to HALF! And not only that, they’ve got 50% discounts on orders across their F&B outlets.

As part of their Health is Wealth campaign, you could enjoy an array of wellness activities from Zumba classes and spa treatments to water activities. There’ll be gifts for all the women present.

The offers and appreciation for women don’t just stop at the one day because Mother’s Day is coming up! Throughout the month of March, the hotel will be inviting some of your favourite local female influencers to participate in a speaking series. Enjoy a Squid Game themed Saturday Brunch on March 19 and the Mother’s Day Offer where you can dine for free for a purchase of equal or greater value! There’s also an amazing buy 1 get 1 free on all spa treatments for the beloved mommies!

The buy 1 get 1 free on spa treatments are valid for 1 month from 12th March 2022

For Reservations and more information to avail of the offer, call: +971523511977 or email marketing@ghayagrandhotel.com