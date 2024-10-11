This Is The Full Schedule Of Unmissable Parties This Weekend!

Ready for an epic weekend? Dubai’s nightlife is about to hit another level, and if you love music, dancing, and unforgettable vibes, then Soho Garden is the place to be!

Here’s a sneak peek at what’s in store an unbeatable weekend at Dubai’s ultimate nightlife destination, Soho Garden, where music lovers and partygoers come together for unforgettable nights:

Start your weekend on a high note with CODE DXB’s Bedouin Saga on Friday Oct 11

Kick off the weekend with the legendary Bedouin Saga, straight from Ibiza! This Brooklyn-based duo blends soulful house with deep Middle Eastern vibes, creating a sound that’s as mystical as it is danceable. Add in stunning visuals, dancers in jaw-dropping costumes, and the state-of-the-art production at CODE, and you’ve got an experience like no other. Alongside Bedouin, you’ll catch mind-blowing sets from Henrik Schwarz, who merges deep house with techno and jazz, and Parallele, a French duo delivering a sophisticated, hypnotic sound.

This is a party NOT to be missed, so grab those tickets ASAP!

Continue the party on Saturday, Oct 12, with major parties at Black & HIVE DXB

Black, also known as Dubai’s biggest indoor hip-hop venue is ready to blow up your Saturday night! Ladies and couples, enjoy free entry before midnight, and ladies get free house beverages until 12 AM. The energy will be on fire with resident DJs MOKY, SAVAGE FASHO, LUCASMILE, and MC TINO pumping out the hottest tracks all night long.

Meanwhile, over at Hive DXB, internationally acclaimed DJs CamelPhat are back, bringing their signature deep house and techno beats to rock the mega-club. CamelPhat’s festival-worthy energy will have the crowd going wild, and they’ll be joined by rising star Azzeca, whose dark, driving techno sets are quickly gaining global fame. This night will be an electrifying mix of immersive soundscapes and cutting-edge performances.

If you want your weekend to be jam-packed, grab the tickets here.

Roll up for Audio Culture! Plus, ladies get free entry at Soho Garden on Sunday, October 13

Ladies, enjoy FREE ENTRY all night for the ultimate close to your weekend! If you’re a true music lover, Audio Culture is your vibe. With an intimate, home-party feel, top-notch lighting and sound, and a high-quality crowd, this event is perfect for those who want to dance and lose themselves in the groove.

The night’s highlight is none other than Gescu, a master of minimal and tech house. Known for his smooth, hypnotic beats, Gescu brings an infectious energy to the dance floor with his rich textures and flawless mixing. Supported by Sam Farsio and Iman Rohani, this is the perfect Sunday night event to chill and dance until late. Doors open at 9 PM and the party goes until 3 AM!

Get your crew, put on your dancing shoes, and join Soho Garden for an epic weekend of nonstop music, incredible vibes, and unforgettable nights:

Weekend plans sorted…

– Friday, Oct 11: Bedouin Saga at CODE DXB

– Saturday, Oct 12: CamelPhat & Azzeca at HIVE DXB + Black Club’s Hip-Hop Night

– Sunday, Oct 13: Audio Culture with Gescu

Whether you’re vibing with Bedouin’s mystical beats, hitting the hip-hop scene at Black, or losing yourself to CamelPhat’s electrifying energy at Hive, Soho Garden is where the party’s at!

Don’t sleep on it, see you there!