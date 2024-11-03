This Is The Reason Flags Were Raised All Over The UAE

UAE Flag Day happened today and here is what you need to know about it

The Ministry of Foreign Affairs (MoFA) marked the UAE Flag Day, which is a national occasion that happens every year on November 3rd. The purpose of it is to honour the flag as a symbol of unity and national pride.

This stands with the directives of His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Prime Minister of the UAE, to raise the UAE flag across the country’s federal and government buildings to reflect the unity and cohesion between the nation’s people and leadership.

This occasion is an opportunity to express the spirit of belonging and loyalty to home by raising the flag high in an with energies of pride and commitment to upholding Emirati values. It also resembles the nation’s journey to progress in a spirit of unity and continuous giving.

You may have come across celebrations of flag day such as the mesmerizing flag garden on a beach in Dubai. It features thousands of flags that represent the founding fathers of the UAE. It is also free entry and offers a stunning backdrop for your photos & videos.

Note: Flag Day is not a public holiday but it is celebrated every year

