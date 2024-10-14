This Mind-Blowing Abu Dhabi Spot Is Perfect For Racing Fans And Gamers!

Welcome to the future of virtual racing at Ferrari World Abu Dhabi!

The Ferrari World Esports Arena is now open, and it’s not just for pro gamers…it’s for everyone!

With 20 state-of-the-art Grand Turismo simulators (14 for adults and 6 designed specifically for kids), this place is perfect for families, friends, and anyone with a competitive streak. You can test your skills on some of the world’s most famous race tracks like Monza, Silverstone, and Yas Marina Circuit, all while driving one of 10 Ferrari models, including both GT and F1 cars.

So whether you’re an experienced virtual racer or hopping behind the wheel for the first time, the arena offers an adrenaline rush you won’t forget.

And for the ultimate Ferrari experience, try the three F1 motion simulators…

These babies come equipped with real-deal F1 steering wheels, so you can feel the thrill of every turn as if you were on the track in an actual Ferrari race car

It’s immersive, heart-pounding, and the closest you’ll get to racing like a Ferrari pro without needing a super license! Or as Jake Peralta would say…

Ferrari World Abu Dhabi is pulling out all the stops to make sure everyone can join in the fun. In a first-of-its-kind move, the Ferrari World Esports Arena has added two GT simulators designed specifically for people of determination, proving that virtual racing is for all. It’s an exciting, fast-paced environment, but with inclusivity at its core.

The arena is built for big moments, and here, up to 14 racers can go head-to-head on the main stage while the rest of the crowd watches on massive HD LED walls

Picture this: You and your friends battling it out on the track, with everyone else cheering, laughing, and holding their breath as you cross the finish line. Talk about an epic showdown! Even if you’re not in the driver’s seat, the atmosphere alone is enough to get your heart racing.

From the moment you step inside, you’ll be surrounded by Ferrari’s signature black and red aesthetic—it’s sleek, modern, and feels like stepping into the heart of Ferrari HQ. The arena is equipped with high-performance gaming PCs, top-tier equipment, and all the latest consoles, ensuring an unmatched gaming experience.

It’s a space designed for everyone, whether you’re a casual gamer or an esports pro.

And here’s the kicker, racing on the GT simulators is free with your Ferrari World entry ticket until the end of the year. Yes, free!

But if you want to take the F1 simulators for a spin, it’s just 60 AED per race, making it a super affordable way to get behind the virtual wheel of an F1 Ferrari.

So guys…Ready. Set. Race!