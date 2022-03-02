This New 3D Club Just Opened And It's Getting A LOT Of Attention

It’s not like any club you’ve been to before.

It’s not just loud music, basic designs, and overpriced drinks. It’s 3D Thursday.

Music knows no age and that’s why 3D Thursday is for the music lovers who want to really feel the energy, lyrics, and beat of the drum as their heartbeats.

3D Thursday is the new kid on the block and you’re invited to dive into the virtual immersive metaverse

Live the 3D musical night experience in Dubai

Recharge ahead of the weekend at this brand spanking new club in the city, every single Thursday.

It’s the first concept of its kind in the region because not only are you experiencing a unique music festival vibe but you’re also included in a live NFT auction at the same time. It’s all about the visuals and animations on the digital screens, created by local artists.

Ladies rejoice because if you’re among the first 50 to walk through the doors, you’ll be welcomed with FREE prosecco and get a gift! It’s opening on March 3 and will continue every Thursday of the week.

The important deets

When? 3D Thursday is opening to the public on March 3 at 10pm – 3am

Location: Souk Madinat Jumeirah, TODA (Theatre Of Digital Art).

Prices? Normal tickets AED350; VIP tickets AED500.

You have Arbab Entertainment for the amazing concept of 3D Thursday. They’re home 100% a home-grown UAE business and the first Emirati company to focus on fine arts and entertainment. Founded by Fahad Al Hammadi, the courageous group are aiming to establish the new voice of Dubai.