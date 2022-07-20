This New Dubai Hotel Has Got Everyone Talking About Its Summer DEALS

Regardless of stereotypes, everybody loves a good deal particularly when quality is the most considerable factor. Dubai has got the lavish staycation down but they can cost a buck or two… thousand.

We found this new hotel in Business Bay that has an INCREDIBLE summer staycation offer that is absolutely unparalleled.

Enter: The First Collection Business Bay!

This hotel has got the staycation deals DOWN with discounts on dining, stays, and facilities

It’s all about those unbeatable prices, late check-outs, and discounts this summer

Dubai has got some stunning views whether it’s overlooking the crystal-like beach or the breath-taking skyline so if you’re going on a staycation, you’ll want a room with Instagrammable views for sure. This centrally-located hotel has got views for days and deals all summer.

The summer deals at The First Collection Business Bay are just unbeatable because you can stay in their stylish Deluxe Rooms, and enjoy a host of discounts and benefits, all for AED300 with brekkie and AED425 for half-board, per night!

Summer-stayers can also enjoy the perks of early check-in and late check-out, plus 20% off on dining, laundry services and spa treatments. And just as you think it can’t get any lusher than that, you can also enjoy the free shuttle service provided to take you to the Dubai Mall and La Mer Beach.

Get 20% off when you dine at these divine restos and cafes

This hotel has some of the hottest dining spots in the city that’ll perfectly make your summer stay. If you’re looking to dine on a Mediterranean and Levant-inspired menu overlooking the pool, the effortlessly Vyne resto is for you!

Risen café is an artisanal bakery that’s got some of the finest homemade bakes, craft coffees and infused teas – perfect to get your day started on the right sip.

The hotel’s flagship resto The Blacksmith Bar & Eatery is just a must-visit if you’re a barbeque fan where you get an opportunity to select your preferred meat cut, choose a seasoning and interact with the chefs at the butcher shop.

The important deets

What? Summer staycation deal

When? Available until September

How much? AED300 for a Deluxe Room (with breakfast) and AED425 for half-board.

T&C’s apply.

For more info, click HERE!