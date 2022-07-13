This New Restaurant On Bluewaters Island Will Take You On An Arabic-Armenian Culinary Journey

Vagabond: noun. By definition, it’s the nomads who wander, roam and explore. It’s everything we aim to be in this digitalised age. Travelling and going on adventures is what makes you experience different cultures, traditions, foods, and lifestyles. While you might want to know more about the heritage of, let’s say, Armenia, there’s an easier way to do that without flying.

And that’s Vaga! A vibrant restaurant and bar on Bluewaters Island inside the Wharf, it’ll give you a flavourful taste of the Arabic cuisine, complemented by the Armenian Heritage.

This is food inspired by the wandering nature of the nomads. This is Vaga!

Each dish on their menu has been carefully curated to take you on a culinary journey through the ins and outs of Arabia and Armenia, making you question, who influenced who!

The dishes aren’t simply a combination of cuisines, its an art of infusing both the Arabic and Armenian influence

This is the perfect spot to relax and unwind with your friends. The restaurant also features some contemporary concoctions created by Armenian mixologist Agassi Serobyan that will woo your senses.

Try out their 28 shades of tuff stone collection of cocktails, inspired by the subtle yet rich colour palette of the Armenian tuff stone. Who doesn’t love a fabulous drink made out of volcanic ashes?

And if we’re talking mains, make sure you try their Manti, which combines beef ravioli deliciously with mint, yoghurt, tomato sauce and chilli, or Gapama- a showstopping dish of pumpkin stuffed with spiced rice, meat, and nuts- you’ll go nuts for it! But of course, the Armenian Khorovats is a must-try dish at this upscale restaurant as it serves up a smorgasbord of delicious grilled meat that you’ll be drooling over!

The important deets

Opening hours: 12 pm till late

For bookings, call +971 56 800 0990 or send an email to reservations@vagadubai.com

*Valet service also available at The Wharf-Bluewaters