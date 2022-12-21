This Newly Opened Bottle Store Is Giving 15% Discount To All Lovin Readers

A brand new bottle shop has opened and it’s giving Lovin readers a 15% discount until the end of January… That’s HUGE!

With a name that does exactly what it says on the tin, The Bottle Store is a huge outlet located at Al Ghadeer on the Dubai/Abu Dhabi border, where you can discover over 1,500 hops, grapes, and worldwide specialities.

It’s got valet parking, it’s a short drive from Dubai Marina, it’s open daily till 10pm and you don’t need a liquor license to shop here.

The Bottle Store is giving Lovin readers a 15% discount on their full bill until January 31

Simply mention ‘Lovin Dubai’ at the till to nab the discount.

If you’re looking for ‘everyday low prices’ look no further

Keep an eye on The Bottle Store’s ‘gram feed to keep track of the everyday low pricing, the regular deals dropping, and the ongoing competitions.

The important bits: