This Nickelodeon Winter Fest Has A HUGE Spongebob Inspired Christmas Tree And More!

‘Tis the season to be oh so jolly because your kiddos are about to meet some of their faaave characters IRL!

Ibn Battuta Mall has transformed into a magical wonderland for the Nickelodeon Winter Fest where families can meet and greet with the best- Dora the Explorer, Chase and Marshall from PAW Patrol, Baby Shark, SpongeBob SquarePants, and more!

There’s something here to light up every child’s face with joy (and your inner child too parents, you know it!)

Games, activities and daily live shows!

Kids will love dancing to cheerful holiday tunes, snapping photos with their beloved characters, and exploring interactive games and themed activities. With three daily live shows, a giant SpongeBob-inspired Christmas tree, and dazzling festive décor, the Winter Fest guarantees a magical atmosphere for everyone.

Plus, families can take a break and refuel with delicious food and drinks available on-site.

Enjoy all of this and more… FOR FREE!

Get ready for a winter wonderland of fun! Head to the Nickelodeon Winter Fest— it’s the ultimate family destination this holiday season!

Where? Parking 5 (easily accessible via Homes R Us, Marks & Spencer, or Home Box Metro Link).

When? Daily

Time? 2 pm to 10 pm

There’s no excuse to miss this incredible event. Come make this holiday season one to remember for the kiddos and you!