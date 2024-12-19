This Nickelodeon Winter Fest Has A HUGE Spongebob Inspired Christmas Tree And More!

Minimum custom amount to enter is AED 2
‘Tis the season to be oh so jolly because your kiddos are about to meet some of their faaave characters IRL!
There’s something here to light up every child’s face with joy (and your inner child too parents, you know it!)
Kids will love dancing to cheerful holiday tunes, snapping photos with their beloved characters, and exploring interactive games and themed activities. With three daily live shows, a giant SpongeBob-inspired Christmas tree, and dazzling festive décor, the Winter Fest guarantees a magical atmosphere for everyone.
Plus, families can take a break and refuel with delicious food and drinks available on-site.
Get ready for a winter wonderland of fun! Head to the Nickelodeon Winter Fest— it’s the ultimate family destination this holiday season!
Where? Parking 5 (easily accessible via Homes R Us, Marks & Spencer, or Home Box Metro Link).
When? Daily
Time? 2 pm to 10 pm
There’s no excuse to miss this incredible event. Come make this holiday season one to remember for the kiddos and you!
