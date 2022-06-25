This Online Education Platform Has Just Launched A Collab With The Dubai Ministry of Entrepreneurship

Have you been looking for a entrepreneurship program for your young ones which will help turn them into the leaders of tomorrow?

Running alongside the Ministry of Entrepreneurship initiative ‘Entrepreneurial Nation’, the BizWorld program is just the thing you’ve been searching for. This online educational program begins in July and instills in your young ones the mindset that will ensure that they are prepared to build their future in the ever-changing, unstable world of today.

From learning how to solve problems, to developing a business model canvas, to marketing and financial understanding – the BizWorld program has got you covered!

The program is run by Future Entrepreneurs Global which is an online entrepreneurial educational platform for children and youth aged 9-16 around the world.

Their mission?

Our mission is to empower children to become the 21st-century leaders by awakening their entrepreneurial spirit, inspiring them to become the architects of their futures, and giving them the confidence to transform their world.

Are you curious to find out more?

