This POPULAR Party Brunch Is ‘Notorious’ For Unapologetic RAGERS And Deals!

Notorious by name and notorious by nature. If you haven’t already been to one of the hottest party brunches in town, then you haven’t made the most of your Saturday afternoon yet!

The Notorious B.R.U.N.C.H is a vibrant, homegrown brunch that was conceptualized by two besties back in 2019. What started off as a passion project has now blossomed into one of the fastest-growing brunch brands in Dubai.

To put that in numbers, just two weeks after launching, TNB was selling out with over 400 brunch-goers EVERY. SINGLE. WEEKEND! To keep the vibe fresh and guests on their toes, TNB seasonally partners with some of Dubai’s most loved restaurants and bars.

Believe you me, their brunches are like NONE other. Go as you are, no frills and it’ll definitely be a day you won’t forget!

Calling all MILLENNIALS! The Notorious B.R.U.N.C.H is BACK with a versatile panel of DJs spinning the best of tunes to have you grooving throughout

View this post on Instagram A post shared by THE NOTORIOUS B.R.U.N.C.H (@thenotoriousbrunch)

The Notorious B.R.U.N.C.H is infamous for their hospitality with AMAZING offers for birthdays and Corporate shindigs

Let’s not forget TNB does enjoy a good themed brunch. For instance, their ‘Traffic Light’ brunch had guests wearing green, yellow or red to indicate if they were single, taken or in a complicated situationship.

Or even their ‘Harry Potter’ themed Halloween brunch, where the team brewed something MUCH stronger than butter beer (and before you ask, yes, they had a Dementor on stage).

View this post on Instagram A post shared by THE NOTORIOUS B.R.U.N.C.H (@thenotoriousbrunch)

If you’re celebrating your BIRTHDAY, your brunch will be on the house! So long as you bring your buddies, 9 to be exact!🎂

View this post on Instagram A post shared by THE NOTORIOUS B.R.U.N.C.H (@thenotoriousbrunch)

If you’re going out for a WORK thang, they’ve got exclusive offers for Corporate Bookings where you can brunch with your boss or your fellow co-workers💼

View this post on Instagram A post shared by THE NOTORIOUS B.R.U.N.C.H (@thenotoriousbrunch)

So if you’re looking for a good time out, NO restrictions… The Notorious B.R.U.N.C.H is your best bet

The important deets

Who? The Notorious B.R.U.N.C.H

When? Every Saturday from 3pm – 6pm. Afterparty till 9pm.

Where? Lock, Stock & Barrel, Business Bay

Prices?

AED200 for the non-alcoholic package

AED250 for house bevvies & cocktails package

Click HERE to keep up with them!