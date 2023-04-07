This Ramadan Video Is Going Viral For All The Right Reasons

Vroom vroom, motorheads! This is one exciting campaign you are not going to wanna miss.

Audi, Al Nabooda Automobiles is running exciting offers in Dubai, Sharjah and Fujairah until April 23 and their promo campaign is turning heads!

The Ramadan offers are in full swing with exclusive deals on some of your favourite models – the Audi Q5, Q7, and Q8.

Watch the video below and join in on the hype!

Audi, Al Nabooda Automobiles dropped an impressive Ramadan CGI video produced by Mostafa Eldiasty (@100.pixels)

The video is causing quite a stir on social media and showcases a stunning transformation of traditional Ramadan lanterns into an Audi e-tron GT.

The video is a perfect example of how brands can celebrate the Holy Month of Ramadan in a creative and innovative way. It pays homage to the tradition of Ramadan, while also highlighting the innovation and modernity that the Audi brand represents.

Keep your eyes peeled for all the fab deals that Audi, Al Nabooda Automobiles is setting up for you this Ramadan

What? Exclusive offers on popular models – the Audi Q5, Q7, and Q8.

Where? Available at all Audi, Al Nabooda Automobiles showrooms in Dubai, Sharjah and Fujairah

When? March 1 to April 23

With the purchase of a new Audi Q5, Q7 or Q8, customers will benefit from free insurance and free registration in the first year, a five-year unlimited mileage manufacturer warranty and five years of maintenance, service, and roadside assistance.

In addition, Audi, Al Nabooda Automobiles is also offering special Ramadan deals on Audi Approved plus pre-owned vehicles, where customers can enjoy finance rates starting at 1.99%, free insurance, and free registration, along with a minimum two-year warranty and service plan.

What are you waiting for? It’s time to treat yourself to a fancy new ride!