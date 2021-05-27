Latest
This Red Penthouse In Dubai Marina Costs AED16 MILLION
When tourists think Dubai, they think ‘go big or go home’ or a big home. On the market right now is a home that’s beyond anything you’ve imagined when you think Dubai. Super not traditional and super costly too. AED16 million costly.
The duplex penthouse is in Al Anbar Tower in Dubai Marina, showed by Luxury Property and costs a whopping AED16 million! Totally unlike the rest of the properties in the area but totally in line with Dubai’s lavish living.
This unique 5 bedroom penthouse is for those that are in love with the colour red
Let’s go on a quick tour of this AED16 million property in the heart Dubai Marina
It’s 5 bedrooms, with a vast amount of entertainment space. Formal and informal living rooms on the lower floor AND a media room and semi open kitchen. There’s a family lounge on the upper level and each bedroom in this house overlooks the gorgeous views of the marina water.
Like we said, if red is your colour, this might be your property. Now to let the property speak for itself.