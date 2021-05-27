This Red Penthouse In Dubai Marina Costs AED16 MILLION

When tourists think Dubai, they think ‘go big or go home’ or a big home. On the market right now is a home that’s beyond anything you’ve imagined when you think Dubai. Super not traditional and super costly too. AED16 million costly.

The duplex penthouse is in Al Anbar Tower in Dubai Marina, showed by Luxury Property and costs a whopping AED16 million! Totally unlike the rest of the properties in the area but totally in line with Dubai’s lavish living.

Also Read: SOLD! This AED 111 MILLION Palm Mansion Is The Most Expensive Property Of 2021

This unique 5 bedroom penthouse is for those that are in love with the colour red