SOLD! This AED111 MILLION Palm Mansion Is The Most Expensive Property Of 2021

We LOVE a pricey villa sale.

Why? ‘Cus it lets us look at luxe Dubai properties and pretend for a tiny sec that we might be the ones buying it… Just me?!

Well, just WAIT till you see this place and tell me you DON’T want to live here.

The sale of Dubai’s priciest pad was announced by Luxhabitat Sotheby’s International Realty (the go-to for OTT pads in Dubai) who listed and sold the property. The pricey accolade goes to a Swiss family from Monaco who will use the home as a luxury rental. In total, they shelled out AED111.25 million for the coveted piece of Palm Jumeirah real estate.

One 100 Palm is a HUGE Palm mansion: It’s 14,000 sq ft, 3-floors and complete with 5 spacious VIP bedroom suites