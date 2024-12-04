The UAE President Is Calling For Rain Prayer On Saturday

It’s been a while since the last rain prayer—since 2022, to be exact—but it’s happening again…

UAE President H.H. Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan has called for Salaat Al Istisqaa, a prayer for rain, across the nation this Saturday, December 7, at 11 am.

What is a prayer for rain?

This special prayer, steeped in Islamic tradition, unites communities in asking Allah for His mercy and blessings through rainfall. This Saturday, mosques nationwide will host this powerful moment of unity, so mark your calendar and join in wherever you are. Let’s come together and hope for rainy skies!

So, what’s the weather looking like?

The forecast hints at mild conditions: fair to partly cloudy skies, some nighttime humidity on Thursday and Friday, and a potential for mist. By Saturday, expect winds to pick up, with some dusty patches and rough seas in the Arabian Gulf. While rain isn’t a guarantee, there might be a surprise—so here’s hoping for some much-needed downpours.

May the prayers bring blessings of rain & mercy for all…

The call for this prayer is a timely reminder of faith, community, and the importance of blessings for the land. As parts of the UAE face dry conditions, Salaat Al Istisqaa brings people together to seek rain for agriculture, the environment, and beyond.

