Drivers Busted For Tampering With License Plates To Dodge Traffic Cameras

Dubai Police are stepping up their game against drivers attempting to outsmart traffic cameras. In a recent operation, authorities seized 23 vehicles whose owners had tampered with their license plates using various tricks—everything from chemical sprays to bending plates and applying stickers—to evade detection.

Major General Saif Muhair Al Mazrouei, Director of the General Department of Traffic, made it clear that these tactics won’t work. With cutting-edge technology and a skilled team, Dubai Police are quick to identify and take action against such violations. Anyone who thinks they can outsmart the system is mistaken, he warned.

A video of the offence went viral

One particularly reckless driver, caught in a viral video, was seen removing his license plate while committing serious offenses, including running a red light and speeding over 190 km/h. Another was found using a chemical spray to manipulate their plate digits. Both were arrested, highlighting the serious consequences of these actions.

Under Decree No. 30 of 2023, impounded vehicles can only be released after paying fines of up to Dh50,000. Al Mazrouei urged residents to report such behavior through the ‘Police Eye’ feature on the Dubai Police app or by calling 901. So, if you see something suspicious on the roads, now you know how to help keep Dubai’s streets safe!

