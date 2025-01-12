These Are The Top 10 Beach Clubs in Dubai!

Minimum custom amount to enter is AED 2
By donating, you agree to the Privacy Policy and Terms of Service
Here is the lowdown on the trendiest spots to soak up the sun, sip on cocktails & enjoy world-class vibes. Whether you’re in it for the food, the pool parties, or just lounging in style, this list will have you covered.
Dubai’s coolest new beach spot combines curated global music with top-tier poolside vibes. With themed events like Dollhouse Fridays and BCH:BRNCH Saturdays, this is where the party’s always at.
What: Music, poolside vibes, themed events
When: Sun-Thu, 10 AM-8 PM
Where: BCH:CLB, Dubai
Get a slice of Ibiza in Dubai with O Beach’s legendary pool parties, VIP cabanas, and sunset views. Their iconic themed events, like the “Time Machine” pool party, are nothing short of epic. Oh, and don’t miss the ladies’ day with unlimited premium drinks and a chef’s special!
What: Pool parties, beach vibes, VIP cabanas, live entertainment
When: Daily, Ladies’ Day (Jan 12) and Pool Party (Jan 10)
Where: O Beach, Dubai
Price: AED 195 for Ladies’ Day package
French-Mediterranean dining meets East Asian flair at this luxe spot. Whether you’re lounging poolside, soaking up the sun on their private cabanas, or enjoying an opulent lunch on the sundeck, Baoli knows how to bring the glam.
What: Poolside dining, private cabanas, French-Med meets Asian cuisine
When: Daily
Where: Baoli, Dubai
Price: AED 500 to AED 1200 depending on day
150 meters of private beach, skyline views, and double-width loungers make this a prime spot for sun lovers. If you’re feeling active you can check out the outdoor gym. Or just chill with a drink on the deck, no judgment here.
What: Private beach, skyline views, outdoor gym, sun loungers
When: Daily, 9 AM-sunset
Where: Beach by FIVE, Dubai
Price: AED 200 to AED 2000 (depends on day & sunbed or cabana selection)
Chic, sporty, and wellness-focused, La Cantine Beach is all about active luxury. From yoga on the deck to paddleboard stretching in the pool, this beach club redefines holistic beach living. Don’t miss their Mediterranean-inspired dishes like wagyu beef carpaccio.
What: Wellness activities, Mediterranean dining, beachfront views
When: Open daily from 10 AM
Where: La Cantine Beach, Dubai
The world’s highest 360° infinity pool? Check. With experiences ranging from tranquil sunrise swims to vibrant evening vibes, Aura is where you go for unmatched luxury and Insta-worthy views.
What: Infinity pool with skyline views, various pool experiences
When: Various time slots from 6 AM to 11 PM (prices vary by slot)
Where: Aura Skypool, Dubai
Think golden sands, Latin American cuisine, and expertly crafted cocktails. This is beachside dining with a Latin twist, set against the iconic Dubai coastline.
What: Latin-inspired food, golden beaches, cocktails
When: Beach Club, daily 9 AM-sunset; Restaurant, daily 12:30 PM-midnight
Where: Summersalt Beach Club, Dubai
Nobu’s first-ever beach club blends Japanese-inspired design with laidback luxury. Private cabanas, signature cocktails, and culinary masterpieces make this a must-visit. Beach chic vibes only!
What: Japanese architecture-inspired club with bespoke service, private cabanas, cocktails
When: Pool: 10 AM-7 PM; Restaurant/Bar: 11:30 AM-11:30 PM
Where: Nobu by the Beach, Dubai
Nestled at J1 Beach, Gigi Rigolatto serves up a dreamy Italian escape. Think Bellini Bar, live music, and outdoor garden dining. With private cabanas and a kids’ club, it’s perfect for both families and date vibes.
What: Italian cuisine, private cabanas, kids’ club, live music
When: Pool & Beach: Daily from 10 AM; Restaurant: Lunch 12-6 PM, Dinner 8 PM-1 AM
Where: Gigi Rigolatto, Dubai
Cultural elegance meets modern sophistication at Ninive Beach. With lush greenery, Arabic-inspired hospitality, and a serene green-tiled pool, this is Dubai’s ultimate coastal retreat. Don’t forget their curated events – it’s a vibe!
What: Arabic-inspired luxury, curated events, lush poolside oasis
When: Beach & Pool: 10 AM-sunset; Restaurant: 12 PM-2 AM
Where: Ninive Beach, Dubai
Minimum custom amount to enter is AED 2
By donating, you agree to the Privacy Policy and Terms of Service