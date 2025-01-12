These Are The Top 10 Beach Clubs in Dubai!

Your Ultimate Coastal Guide In The City

Here is the lowdown on the trendiest spots to soak up the sun, sip on cocktails & enjoy world-class vibes. Whether you’re in it for the food, the pool parties, or just lounging in style, this list will have you covered.

10) BCH:CLB

Dubai’s coolest new beach spot combines curated global music with top-tier poolside vibes. With themed events like Dollhouse Fridays and BCH:BRNCH Saturdays, this is where the party’s always at.

What: Music, poolside vibes, themed events

When: Sun-Thu, 10 AM-8 PM

Where: BCH:CLB, Dubai

9) O Beach Dubai

Get a slice of Ibiza in Dubai with O Beach’s legendary pool parties, VIP cabanas, and sunset views. Their iconic themed events, like the “Time Machine” pool party, are nothing short of epic. Oh, and don’t miss the ladies’ day with unlimited premium drinks and a chef’s special!

What: Pool parties, beach vibes, VIP cabanas, live entertainment

When: Daily, Ladies’ Day (Jan 12) and Pool Party (Jan 10)

Where: O Beach, Dubai

Price: AED 195 for Ladies’ Day package

8) Baoli Dubai

French-Mediterranean dining meets East Asian flair at this luxe spot. Whether you’re lounging poolside, soaking up the sun on their private cabanas, or enjoying an opulent lunch on the sundeck, Baoli knows how to bring the glam.

What: Poolside dining, private cabanas, French-Med meets Asian cuisine

When: Daily

Where: Baoli, Dubai

Price: AED 500 to AED 1200 depending on day

7) Beach by FIVE

150 meters of private beach, skyline views, and double-width loungers make this a prime spot for sun lovers. If you’re feeling active you can check out the outdoor gym. Or just chill with a drink on the deck, no judgment here.

What: Private beach, skyline views, outdoor gym, sun loungers

When: Daily, 9 AM-sunset

Where: Beach by FIVE, Dubai

Price: AED 200 to AED 2000 (depends on day & sunbed or cabana selection)

6) La Cantine Beach

Chic, sporty, and wellness-focused, La Cantine Beach is all about active luxury. From yoga on the deck to paddleboard stretching in the pool, this beach club redefines holistic beach living. Don’t miss their Mediterranean-inspired dishes like wagyu beef carpaccio.

What: Wellness activities, Mediterranean dining, beachfront views

When: Open daily from 10 AM

Where: La Cantine Beach, Dubai

5) Aura Skypool

The world’s highest 360° infinity pool? Check. With experiences ranging from tranquil sunrise swims to vibrant evening vibes, Aura is where you go for unmatched luxury and Insta-worthy views.

What: Infinity pool with skyline views, various pool experiences

When: Various time slots from 6 AM to 11 PM (prices vary by slot)

Where: Aura Skypool, Dubai

4) Summersalt Beach Club

Think golden sands, Latin American cuisine, and expertly crafted cocktails. This is beachside dining with a Latin twist, set against the iconic Dubai coastline.

What: Latin-inspired food, golden beaches, cocktails

When: Beach Club, daily 9 AM-sunset; Restaurant, daily 12:30 PM-midnight

Where: Summersalt Beach Club, Dubai

3) Nobu by the Beach

Nobu’s first-ever beach club blends Japanese-inspired design with laidback luxury. Private cabanas, signature cocktails, and culinary masterpieces make this a must-visit. Beach chic vibes only!

What: Japanese architecture-inspired club with bespoke service, private cabanas, cocktails

When: Pool: 10 AM-7 PM; Restaurant/Bar: 11:30 AM-11:30 PM

Where: Nobu by the Beach, Dubai

2) Gigi Rigolatto Dubai

Nestled at J1 Beach, Gigi Rigolatto serves up a dreamy Italian escape. Think Bellini Bar, live music, and outdoor garden dining. With private cabanas and a kids’ club, it’s perfect for both families and date vibes.

What: Italian cuisine, private cabanas, kids’ club, live music

When: Pool & Beach: Daily from 10 AM; Restaurant: Lunch 12-6 PM, Dinner 8 PM-1 AM

Where: Gigi Rigolatto, Dubai

1) Ninive Beach

Cultural elegance meets modern sophistication at Ninive Beach. With lush greenery, Arabic-inspired hospitality, and a serene green-tiled pool, this is Dubai’s ultimate coastal retreat. Don’t forget their curated events – it’s a vibe!

What: Arabic-inspired luxury, curated events, lush poolside oasis

When: Beach & Pool: 10 AM-sunset; Restaurant: 12 PM-2 AM

Where: Ninive Beach, Dubai