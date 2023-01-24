This School Is Going All Out For Their Family Fest This Sunday

Popular Opinion: School fests have always been an absolute banger. No better way to shift around life perspectives, reconnect with family, or even understand what this new generation is all about.

And The kiddos down at Arcadia Secondary School have been hard at work to impress you with their amazing skills!

From a two-hour stage show to fun stalls and educational activities…Arcadia Secondary School is all set to WOW parents with this family fest

So if you were wondering where to head for a much-needed famjam…look no further

Video Unavailable

From food stations to sustainable businesses…they’re going all in

You can expect to see a bunch of great stuff here:

We’re talking barbeque food stations and food from around the world, sustainable businesses, child-friendly activities and challenges, music and performing arts stage shows…the whole works!

The nitty gritty

When? Sunday, January 29

Time? 4 pm to 8 pm

Click here to register in advance!