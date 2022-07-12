This Specs Hub In Dubai Is Going BIGGER And BIGGER – With A Capital B

People often disagree and that’s a fact. But one thing people always agree on is that Dubai is pretty sunny for most of the year, and you’ll need a pair of good shades to get you through the day. So, where can you find immaculate quality sunglasses, at a great price point in Dubai?

Enter Lenskart! Asia’s LARGEST eyewear retailer has expanded its borders and has been offering great deals on sunglasses, eyeglasses, and contact lenses in the UAE since March 2021 via Lenskart.com and its cutting-edge mobile app.

Since their debut store launch in December 2021 at Dubai Festival City Mall, they have opened 4 more stores across the country including BurJuman and Ibn Battuta Mall in Dubai, Dalma in Abu Dhabi and Al Bawadi mall in Al Ain, with the promise of many more in the pipeline.

This summer, find your great escape with JJ Voyage

Lenskart’s latest collections JJ Voyage: The Great Escape and Havana have the ultimate summer vibes – with trendsetting styles, fashionable frames and true instagrammable aesthetics for your summer #ootds. Whether it’s colourful chunky acetates or light metallic tints, these sunnies will leave you wanting more. But that’s not all; Lenskart has also introduced a new collection called ‘Asia Fit’ that’s engineered specifically for people with wider and flatter nose bridges, so as to have a special fit for every face. In addition to the new collections, they also have a summer sale running with offers from 20-60% off on selected products, exclusively for online purchases. Need we say more?

Lenskart used 3D reality that lets you try glasses… virtually!

Lenskart’s prices are unheard of, their range is innumerable, and they’ve got frames for every face shape. But what if you don’t know what style suits yours? Don’t worry! They’ve got a 3D augmented reality feature in stores and on the mobile app that allows you to try on glasses virtually. PLUS, there is an AI-powered facial mapping software integrated into the app that scans your face, determines your face shape, and then recommends frames and styles that would complement it.

Level up to Gold Membership, and get one pair of eye or sunglasses for FREE with every purchase of over AED100 per year – TELL EVERYONE!

In case you’re on the hunt for something specific, don’t fret because they’ve got you covered: whether it’s single vision premium anti-glare glasses or bifocals with BLU light lenses to protect your eyes from high screen time. You can also add on no-slip nose pads, adjustable bridges, or completely customize the size so it fits you 20/20!

Lenskart gives a whole new meaning to “value for money.” You can apply for the Gold Membership so you can get one pair of eye or sunglasses for FREE with every purchase of at least AED100 per year. So, let’s say you want a pair of ultra-light Lenskart Air golden frame aviator sunglasses along with a pair of stylish Vincent Chase pink shades, you can get a combination of the two for an unbeatable price of AED350.

Every Lenskart store has a unique feature that enhances the shopping experience. The BurJuman store features eye-care with your eyewear, offering relaxing massages that use air pressure, heat, and vibration to stimulate the acupressure points of your eyes. Not to mention relaxing music to harmonize with the entire experience. What every store has in common though is the 3D try-on station to make browsing and shopping easier than ever before!

The important deets

Blu-Cut shades start at AED299

Prices start at AED350 for the in-house brand Vincent Chase

Prices start at AED650 for the premium in-house brand John Jacobs

Prescription eyeglasses start at AED350

The Gold Membership, which is Lenskart’s loyalty program, gives you access to Buy-1-Get-1-Free offers for yourself, your family, and friends for 1 year for AED 100 membership fee only.

Online and offline channels (valid on select eye-frames only).