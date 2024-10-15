An Amazing Festival Celebrating Thailand Is Coming To Dubai

Skip the flight to Thailand… Dubai is about to be transformed into a festive Thai paradise!

Get ready to enjoy a colourful journey filled with the the vibrant spirt of Thailand! The Thai SELECT festival promises a weekend overflowing with culture, delicious food, and unforgettable experiences and best of all… entry is FREE!

This is your chance to dive into the heart of Thailand’s rich heritage through food, festivals, films, and more

The Thai SELECT Festival is set to take over Dubai on November 8 & 9, from 12pm all the way till 2am at the stunning Emirates Golf Club, it’s a wonderful cultural event for all ages, and it’s truly not to be missed!

Featuring authentic food, festivals, films, Muay Thai fights and finally fashionnnnn!

Join us at the Thai SELECT Festival for a delicious adventure! Indulge in authentic Thai dishes from talented chefs, and don’t miss the dazzling Loy Krathong celebration filled with lights and joy! Movie lovers will enjoy curated films showcasing Thailand’s rich storytelling. Feel the thrill of Muay Thai performances, and explore the beauty of Thai fashion with stunning showcases. It’s a fun-filled celebration you won’t want to miss!

Mark your calendar for the Thai SELECT Festival!

When? November 8 & 9, from 12pm till 2am!

Where? Emirates Golf Club

Price? Free entry!

Gather your friends and family for a delightful adventure that’s sure to create lasting memories!