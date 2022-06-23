This UAE Rail Network Will Make Commute Between The Emirates A Whole Lot Easier

Connecting 11 regions through one rail network!

Final procedures on stage two of Construction on the 145-km UAE rail network are in the works!

The long awaited- network will pass through the borders of Dubai and Sharjah, going through Fujairah all the way to Ras Al Khaimah and consists of 54 bridges and 20 wildlife crossing points facilitating commute between the emirates.

Etihad Railway will also feature 9 tunnels, each extending 6.9km through Al Hajar Mountains.

ذياب بن محمد بن زايد يطّلع على آخر مستجدات الحزمة الأخيرة من المرحلة الثانية من مشروع شبكة السكك الحديدية الوطنية التي تطورها وتديرها الاتحاد للقطارات، ويشهد توقيع اتفاقية بين شركة الاتحاد للقطارات وشركة “كاف” الإسبانية لتطوير خدمات نقل الركاب ضمن مشروع قطار الاتحاد. pic.twitter.com/llgMINCIR3 — مكتب أبوظبي الإعلامي (@admediaoffice) June 23, 2022

Etihad Rail will carry millions of passengers annually!

The network’s route will also feature a 1.8km long freight railway, making it the largest heavy freight railway in the Arabian Gulf region!

Upon it’s expected completion in 2030, Etihad Rail is estimated to carry millions of passengers annually between the country’s major emirates and cities.

In a whopping 50 minutes, passengers will be able to get to Dubai from Abu Dhabi. Whilst the travel time from Abu Dhabi to Fujairah will be 100 minutes.

As of right now, No official start date for the passenger service has been revealed to the public.