This Video Of The UAE President Humbly Pulling The Chair For Brazilian President Goes Viral

The UAE President, His Highness Sheikh Mohamed Bin Zayed Al Nahyan, is known for his approachable and humble demeanour. A snippet of a video of him went viral because it truly captures his values and humility.

In the video, the UAE President is seen pulling the chair of President Luiz Inácio Lula da Silva of Brazil as he begins to stand up

This act of kindness and respect for another world leader has won the hearts of people around the world.

The video of the UAE President’s humble gesture towards the Brazilian President serves as a reminder of the importance of respect and kindness towards others, regardless of status or position

The UAE President is known for his strong relationships with both royals and residents, often personally calling up and visiting people to appreciate their efforts in building the nation. This display of humility in the video only further cements his reputation as a kind and compassionate leader.

The Brazilian President was in the UAE on official business and was welcomed with a grand gesture including a flypast by the UAE Air Force aerobatics team, “Al Fursan”, trailing smoke in the colours of the Brazilian flag.