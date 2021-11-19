Thousands Participated In The Expo 2020 Dubai Run This Morning And What A Fantastic Sight It Was!

The Expo 2020 Dubai Run kicked off this morning and participants showed up with full zeal and enthusiasm for a once-in-a-lifetime run at the Expo 2020 site. The Dubai Sports Council shared some stunning videos and pictures of all that happened. Take a look!

The Expo 2020 Run was open to athletes of all ages and abilities

Participants picked between the 3km and the 5km run

Those up for a challenging run took on the 10km course

All participants will receive free entry to Expo 2020 Dubai for the rest of the day, as well as a goody bag packed with a commemorative t-shirt, a medal and more

