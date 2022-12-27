Throw Your Own NYE Bash In These FAB Hotel Rooms For Your Family And Friends

د . إAEDSRر . س

Some people just love to host their own guests and throw their own parties because they have that Monica, from Friends, energy.

But throwing a New Year’s Eve party at home could be a bit of a challenge so why not do it somewhere that’ll take care of the deets?

Arjaan by Rotana Hotel Dubai Media City has an exceptional offer on their Sea View One Bedroom Suites and you’re welcome to host your very own NYE bash

Have yourself a private New Year’s Eve party in a one-bedroom suite and take advantage of the butler service and private pool

When you book the One Bedroom Suite, you’ll automatically have a butler at your service whenever you need something and a customisable buffet!

The important bits

Price: AED14,999

When? December 31

Where? Arjaan by Rotana Hotel Dubai Media City

