Throwback: Pictures Of Selena Gomez In Dubai Have Resurfaced & They're Making Us All Nostalgic

Throwback: Pictures Of Selena Gomez In Dubai Have Resurfaced & Its Making Us All Nostalgic

Ohhh, the internet, always brings back some incredible memories! Remember when Selena Gomez and her friends visited Dubai for NYE?

Selena Gomez was in Dubai in 2014 to celebrate New Year with her friends. The girls were on a New Year’s vacation with a huge group of friends that included models Kendall Jenner, Gigi Hadid (with boyfriend Cody Simpson), and Devon Windsor.

And now, video shared by a Twitter fan page for the pop star brought back pictures of her Dubai trip in 2014 and its making us all nostalgic.

Selena visited Dubai and did several ‘touristy’ things

During her trip in 2014, Selena and her friends visited several famous landmarks in the UAE including Abu Dhabi’s Sheikh Zayed Grand Mosque Centre, the iconic Burj Al Arab and Dubai’s desert adventures.

