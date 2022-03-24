Throwback Thursday: An Emirates Passenger Was On Board A Plane With 3 Falcons

It’s 2017 and you booked a business class ticket on Emirates, either leaving or arriving in Dubai. You look over to the seat next to you when you notice 3 passengers have brought some very special guests onboard.

Although pets aren’t allowed to be in the same cabin as passengers, these birds are an exception. We’re talking about falcons!

3 passengers brought their falcons on an Emirates flight and since its resurfaced, it’s got mixed opinions

Flying with falcons! Only on Emirates! pic.twitter.com/svgO07uy8h — Sara Siddiqi (@SiddiqiSara) November 11, 2017

Sara Siddiqi posted the photos while she was on an Emirates flight in a business class cabin with not 1, not 2, but 3 falcons

Emirates Airlines and Etihad Airways actually allow falcons on board as carry-on luggage. Emirates stated on their website “pets are not permitted in the cabin, with the exception of falcons between Dubai and certain destinations.”

There were 2 white falcons and a brown one. The flight also had plastic wrap on the floor where the falcons would be. One was on the floor, one on a branch, and one on the lap of its owner. Typically if the falcons have hoods over their eyes, it’s like they’re on ‘sleep mode’ to ease their stress throughout the flight.

So this is the guy with the FUCKING E*GLE talking all the shit during my flight @emirates now he’s talking trash offline about my falcons https://t.co/T2gjJQBlSQ — UAE Exotic Falconry & Finance (@FalconryFinance) March 11, 2022

Some would’ve loved to be on this flight

I would love to own a falcon myself! It’s part of my country’s cultural heritage and falcons are my favorite birds! — Vic-Treasuresson (@treasuresson) March 14, 2022

And some, on the other hand, would not wanna be on the same plane