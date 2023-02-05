Tickets Are Flying For Atif Aslam And Firdaus Orchestra’s Performance Next Month

It’s only just February but this year looks like it’ll be the best and here’s why! We just got word that the phenomenal Atif Aslam and the all-women Firdaus Orchestra are performing in Dubai.

For the very first time, this concert will combine the soulful melodies of Atif and the talented musicians of the Firdaus Orchestra to create a symphonic atmosphere.

Atif Aslam and the phenomenal all-women Firdaus Orchestra are working together for the first time to bring you a spellbinding performance

The dreamboat who has captivated the hearts of both India and Pakistan will be performing live at the Coca-Cola Arena on March 4

You don’t want to miss out on this FAB collaboration between Atif Aslam and the Firdaus Orchestra.

The important deets

When? March 4 from 9pm

Where? The Coca-Cola Arena

How much? Tickets start from AED140. Click here to get your tickets NOW!