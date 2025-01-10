Tiësto Is Back to Light Up The Coca-Cola Arena This Feb!

Minimum custom amount to enter is AED 2
Dubai fans, get ready to experience an electrifying night!
Known for his genre-defining hits and high-energy sets, Tiësto is promising a spectacular production and an unforgettable musical journey.
With over 11 billion streams worldwide and countless chart-topping tracks, he continues to set the standard for electronic music on a global scale.
Known for captivating audiences with his signature sound and dynamic stage presence, Tiësto’s performance is sure to be a highlight of 2025. Whether you’re a longtime fan or new to his music, this is your chance to witness a living legend in action.
Tickets start at just AED 199, with premium seating options and an exclusive Live Lounge upgrade available for an elevated experience.
When? Feb 15, 2025
Where? Coca-Cola Arena, Dubai
The concert is open to all ages, making it a must-attend event for dance music enthusiasts across the UAE. Don’t miss out—grab your tickets now at coca-cola-arena.com and get ready for an unforgettable night of music and movement!
