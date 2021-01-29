A TikToker Has Residents Wanting To Visit This Magical Garden That Looks Like A Dream

Love it or hate it, TikTok seems to a great source of activities or places to hang. A video that has made rounds last week by user @aainapahwwa discovered a magical place in the city; it’s reminiscent of a Bali-feel, with wooden interior and a garden with a floor-seating- perfect for yogis and book readers. Check out the video and see for yourself…

Located in Jumeirah 1, SEVA Table is the happy medium between dining out in Dubai but feeling like you’re on vacay Magical garden FEEEEEEEELS!

It looks like the ideal spot to get away from it all More greenery than one could expect in Dubai, this serene escape out of the city’s hustle and bustle has sparked quite the interest.

Its menu is plant-based too, so vegans, now is your moment A book corner, with just as comfortable an option for indoor seating as the outside. Some of us wonder, where this spot has been all our lives?

Many who have gone find that the place is usually full (no surprise there!) After all, it looks like it’s got SO much more heart and community, the kind of place one would need to be in to unwind.

Do you plan on checking out this “semi” hidden gem?