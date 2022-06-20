Latest
TikTok Trend Alert! Another Harry Style’s Tune Is Blowing Up On The Tok And It’s Got A Brill Dance
Harry Styles can do no wrong.
Giving us ALL of the reasons to live for 2022, Harry’s been dropping bangin’ tunes like ‘As It Was’ from his latest album Harry’s House, and now someone has created a new brill TikTok dance directly from Dubai, and we are here for it!
A video by TikTok user @..grason is about to go viral for all the right reasons. From a restaurant with a slick view of The Museum of The Future dubbed, ‘the world’s most beautiful building’, Grace and her mates might just be the first to drop a TikTok dance for a new tune from Harry’s House, the album that’s making history on top of charts around the world.
The TikTok dance was shared by @..grason to the tune ‘Late Night Talking’ and they smashed it!
*Watch til the end… *BRB buying sunnies so I can recreate this!
@..grason Nothing beats a late night talking and eating with Friends. #Dubai #uae #museumofthefuture #harrystyles #latenighttalking #fyp #foryoupage ♬ Late Night Talking – Harry Styles
The track comes from the Harry’s House track ‘Late Night Talking’ and #LateNightTalking on TikTok already has over 55 MILLION tags
@harryvol_6 My first thought when I heard that part, thought it was cool to share so here you go #harrystyles #harrychella #coachella #fyp #1d #conangray #latenighttalking ♬ πρωτότυπος ήχος – Cybele
TikTok trend alert: This tune is about to blow up and TikTok trendsetters are already jumping on it!
@thecarberrys
it’s a friday evening. any other songs off the album we should dance too? #harrystyles #harryshouse #latenighttalking #dance #foryoupage
Share your moves and we want to see them!
Tag #LateNightTalking and #LovinDubai when you share!