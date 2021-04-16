د . إAEDSRر . س

7 Relatable TikTok Videos About All The Things That Happen During Ramadan

We’re a few days into Ramadan and already the calm atmosphere has taken over.

The meaning of self-reflection, spending time with family, and goodwill is highly emphasised on this month, even by non-Muslims and it is beautiful.

Of course, many UAE residents decided to share some of the hilarious, relatable things that make this month a unique one.

Check them out!

1. Breaking your fast while watching the daily cannoball drop on Dubai TV

You haven’t fasted in the UAE until you’ve done this.

@dinabuttiEvery iftar starts like this ♥️🙏🏻♥️ ##ramadancheck ##ramadancountdown ##رامضان_كريم ##رماضان♬ original sound – Egypt Music

2. There’s always that ONE family member that never helps set up the table

Are you that person?

@mhamadnajda♬ original sound – Moe

3. The decorations are always the BEST thing ever

Bokhour, crescent-shaped everything and the lanterns?

No better decoration!

@afnanrecipes##حياتك_في_رمضان ##ramadancheck ##تجهيزات_رمضان ##رمضان##تحضيرات_رمضان ##سفرة_رمضان ##اعملو_حركه_الاكسبلور ##اكسبلور ##زينة_رمضان ##رمضان_يجمعنا ##رمضانيات ##4u♬ original sound – Egypt Music

4. When you attempt to not overdo the eating at iftar

Ooops

@karina_awartaniEvery day I promise myself to eat less during Ramadan. And then I eat half of the food on the table. 😂 ##ramadan##ksa##riyadh♬ Bad Liar – Imagine Dragons

5. Luqaimat is a STAPLE dish

YEP

@muhammed.albaبدت فعاليات رمضان 😍🔥 •• عاليوتيوب بعد اكثر تعالوا هناك 🤍 ##حياتك_في_رمضان ##RamadanCheck ##muhammedalba 🔪 LOKMA FOR RAMADAN 🔥

♬ original sound – ﷽

6. This speaks for itself

@asotukRamadan Driving Tutorial ##ramadan ##ramadan ##ramadan2021 ##ramadanuae ##ramadanuaelife ##abudhabi##dubai ##summer2021 ##canada2021 ##canadalockdown♬ Hasbi Rabbi – My Ummah – Sami Yusuf

7. Working less hours during Ramadan is always a WIN

@tashichekRamadan ##ramadantiming ##ramadankareem ##ramadan2021 ##ramadandubai ##Рамадан2021 ##tiktokegypt ##tiktokuae ##dubaitiktok ##uae ##viral ##tiktokarab ##dxb

♬ original sound – ❣Tatyana❣Dubai Videographer ❣

