7 Relatable TikTok Videos About All The Things That Happen During Ramadan
We’re a few days into Ramadan and already the calm atmosphere has taken over.
The meaning of self-reflection, spending time with family, and goodwill is highly emphasised on this month, even by non-Muslims and it is beautiful.
Of course, many UAE residents decided to share some of the hilarious, relatable things that make this month a unique one.
Check them out!
1. Breaking your fast while watching the daily cannoball drop on Dubai TV
You haven’t fasted in the UAE until you’ve done this.
2. There’s always that ONE family member that never helps set up the table
Are you that person?
3. The decorations are always the BEST thing ever
Bokhour, crescent-shaped everything and the lanterns?
No better decoration!
4. When you attempt to not overdo the eating at iftar
Ooops
5. Luqaimat is a STAPLE dish
YEP