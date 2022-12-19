‘Tis The Season For Festivities And Here Are 9 Activities You Need On Your Radar

Let it snow, let it glow, let it flow!

The month of festivities is upon us and The St. Regis Downtown Dubai is winning with a gloriously festive offering. Come one, come all, there’s magic for all ages, with brunches made for foodies, indulgent spa treats, and impeccable NYE parties!

Here’s everything you need to know

1. Caroline’s Christmas Tea should be an annual tradition

This is the time-honoured St. Regis Afternoon Tea, Caroline’s Christmas Edition. Featuring fresh patisseries, traditional sandwiches, signature desserts, and some FAB Christmas decor. Enjoy it with mulled vino, bubbly, speciality coffee or an aromatic choice of loose and herbal teas.

When? Throughout December from 2pm to 6pm

How much?

AED 195 per person or AED 285 per person with a glass of Champagne or two glasses of mulled wine

AED 125 per child for the Tiny Tea, including hot chocolate and one Festive children’s book (CAHUTTTEEE!)

2. Treat yourself to a one-of-a-kind experience at The St. Regis Spa



This might just top the list of greatest gifts EVER! The first of its kind in the region, The St. Regis Spa offers six signature suites with tailored treatments by expert therapists, themed treatment spaces around the six senses of the body, and if that’s not enough, the beautiful suites overlook the Dubai Water Canal or Business Bay. Dreamy!

When? Throughout December

10am to 10pm

How much?

AED1100 for a 120-minute experience, consisting of 60 minutes of Hammam and 60 minutes of massage.

3. Indulge in a Sparkling Body thanks to Caroline’s Christmas Body Wrap

Santa! This is what I want for Christmas. The package includes a light to medium-full body exfoliation, an Indian head massage and ends with the application of double cream, lotion or oil blend. Think; essential oils, mineral-rich clay masks, and the use of powerful herbs of Christmas, including spiced ginger and lily, spirulina and green tea.

When? Throughout December

10am to 10pm

How much?

AED 850 – for 75 minutes of personalised Rasayana Detox Body Wrap treatment

4. It’s a lively Christmas Day at The St. Regis Christmas Edition Brunch

Dubai’s dreamy crooner Gari Deegan will be on hand playing all your fave Christmas classics. For eats, it’s lashings of pasta from Italian restaurant BASTA, traditional patisseries from The Library, modern Turkish touches from Hayal, and live mixologists stations from The St. Regis Bar.

It’s all in the deets, and this brunch is sleighing with festive décor, Santa’s grotto, and a colossal Christmas tree centre stage.

When?

Saturday, 24th of December from 1pm to 4.30pm

How much?

AED 425 per person with Soft Beverages

AED 545 per person with House Beverages

AED 750 per person with Bubbly Package

5. It’s an Italian Christmas Day at Basta

For a phenomenal Italian menu, served up on a stunning al fresco terrace, look no further.

BASTA is creating a special edition Festive three-course set menu that will be available throughout the day and into the evening. The halls WILL be decked with a Santa’s grotto for the kiddies, a Christmas tree on the terrace, and live entertainment for this rolling Christmas Day brunch.

When?

Sunday, December 25 from 1pm to 10pm

Price:

AED 325 per person for a three-course Christmas Edition Set Menu, with Soft Beverages

6. Have a New Year’s Eve to remember

Going BIG to wave goodbye to 2022, The House of Astor at the BASTA terrace is offering guests an early dinner experience. Guests of The St. Regis Downtown Dubai can enjoy a three-course set menu or minimum spending option with live entertainment until the clock strikes 12!

When?

Saturday, December 31, from 7pm to midnight.

How much?

AED 450 minimum spend from A la carte menu.

7. This Turkish New Year’s Eve at Hayal promises a big party vibe

It’s eclectic, it’s artistic, it’s a modern Turkish vibes at Hala and it looks like a party! It’s free flow bevvies (with special prices on and a set menu of vibrant flavours by Chef Roberto Segura.)

And YES, you’ll have those coveted Burj Khalifa views from this NYE hotspot.

When?

Saturday, December 31 from 8pm to midnight

How much?

AED 550 per person for a set menu eclectic experience and free-flowing beverages.

8. Catch the Burj Khalifa Fireworks from everyone’s new fave resto Tabu

LOVE this spot and you just know it’s going to be WILD for NYE! TABŪ is a high-end resto and lounge, offering modern Japanese cuisine, and it’s the ultimate spot to ring in the new year.

With amazing fireworks and show-stopping entertainment, this is gearing up to be spectacular.

When?

Saturday, December 31 from 5pm for drinks and from 7pm for food

How much?

AED 2,900 minimum spend per person outdoor seating, with a la carte options

AED 1,900 minimum spend per person indoor seating, with a la carte options

9. Start New Year’s Day the right way with breakfast at Hayal

Hayal is whipping up a perfect spread of succulent dishes made to share with your nearest and dearest while you kick off the New Year with a bang!

When?

Sunday, January 1 2023 from 8am to 4pm

How much?

AED 198 per menu for 2 people

