Tom Cruise Has Just Finished Shooting Mission Impossible 7 In Abu Dhabi

Some of the best action film scenes were shot in the UAE, like Fast & Furious 7. Newly added to the list is Mission Impossible 7. Wait, 7 seems to be the lucky number here. Anyway, The action movie is directed by Christopher McQuarrie and of course is starring Tom Cruise! Hollywood director, McQuarrie expressed his “sincerest and most heartfelt thanks” to Abu Dhabi officials as Mission Impossible 7 wraps up

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Christopher McQuarrie (@christophermcquarrie)

The Hollywood director also added: … thanks to our extraordinary local cast, crew and the very fine people of Abu Dhabi. We shall most sincerely miss you until we see you again. Speculations of whether the movie was being filmed in Abu Dhabi was finally put to bed when McQuarrie confirmed they have been shooting in the capital for the past few months. Tom Cruise was spotted in Louvre Abu Dhabi and took pictures with his fans

الممثل العالمي توم كروز ، في كل مرة التقي به يقول لي :

i love Abudhabi

i love your country 🇦🇪 pic.twitter.com/WcLBqEqOxl — 🇸🇦🇦🇪 حمـد الحـوسنـي (@Hahosani) February 13, 2021

Tom Cruise, the cast and director were all at Fouquet’s Abu Dhabi for an event yesterday

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Amine Benkroum🇲🇦 (@amine__benkroum)

Hollywood Director, McQuarrie shared a photo on Instagram of what locals will definitely identify as Louvre Abu Dhabi Talk about subtle hints!

Actress Hayley Atwell, also shared some BEAUTIFUL photos of the Louvre Those photography skills though!!

Ahmad Al Shaikh, director of Dubai Media Incorporated (DMI), invited Cruise to his majlis The star is apparently good friends with Al Shaikh for over 10 years. Cruise posed for a photo with the staff of the private residence and took a stroll outside the villa with Al Shaikh.