Here Are 3 Brunches That Everyone In The Group Chat Will Agree On

Can we all just agree that finding a day to go out with all your friends at the same time is like Mission Impossible? One will be busy on one day and the rest can’t even agree on a place, it’s an absolute nightmare. But you know what, add Sofitel Dubai The Palm to that group chat because it’ll make that decision a lot easier!

Sofitel Dubai The Palm has 3 new brunches that’ll run every Thursday, Friday and Saturday, basically sorting your weekend plans for the foreseeable.

Sofitel Dubai The Palm has 3 brunches at 3 different restaurants that everyone in the group chat will agree on!

ALSO there’s a 20% discount on brunch passes if purchased online in advance!

Thursdays are reserved for Desi Junction Brunch

This brunch is perfect for Thursday because it runs from 7pm until 11pm ‘cus, well, brunch knows no time limit! Round up the gang and head to Zoya by Maui for a flavourful Indian brunch that’ll teleport you to the street markets.

And since the weather is cooling down, it’s time to turn the temperature up at the live cooking stations in this outdoor dining area! Lit up by the moon and the Palm Jumeirah, you could make your way down the path of South Indian goodness like Fish Koliwada and Kerela Fried Chicken. At your table, you’ll find curries like Butter Chicken, Mutton Rogan Josh, and more. If you happen to be a vegetarian or vegan, they’ve got options for you too like Dal Tadka, Moong dal pakoda, and other yummy treats!

Wondering about the dessert? Don’t even think about it because they’ve got the most popular Indian treats on the menu like Kala Jamun and Mumbai Fruit Chaat. Enjoy those while you listen to their resident singer, guitar and flute player!

When? Every Thursday, from 7pm – 11pm

How much?

AED195 for adults with free-flowing masala chai and lassi

AED98 for children 6 – 12 years

Children under 6 years can dine for FREE

Save 20% when you buy a prepaid voucher online so go ahead and Book NOW!

Fridays are strictly for PH Brunch at a top steakhouse

If steaks and grills just speak to you then you gotta go to the PH Brunch at the 3-time winner of ‘favourite steakhouse in Dubai’ Porterhouse Steaks & Grills!

PH Brunch stands for Prohibition Brunch, as in the 19th-century prohibition era in the US where an ordinary day out with friends enjoying a pint was prohibited! The DJ will be throwing it back with some of the greatest hits of all time while you enjoy some prohibited-inspired cocktails. How SCANDALOUS!! Feast on succulent cuts of USA 120 Days grain-fed roasted strip loin carved right on your table! You could also dive some sizzling BBQ Beef Brisket, Prawns Thermidor, Grilled Lamb Merguez Sausages as well as signature appetizers and desserts.

The fun doesn’t just stop with the food, but with the weekly mystery game! Pop on your detective hat and be ready to solve the mystery and win some prizes for your table if you piece it together first!

When? Every Friday, from 1pm – 4pm How much? Anti-Prohibitionists: AED 495 with free-flowing house beverages, spirits & sparkling grape

Prohibitionists: AED 350 with free-flowing non-alcoholic beverages The fun isn’t over yet… stick around from 4pm to 8pm and enjoy 40% OFF on drinks, that’s usually prohibited after sundown. Guests must be above 12 years. Save 20% when you buy a prepaid voucher online and Book Now!

Saturdays are for the Family Fiesta Brunch

Since no one can agree on a cuisine, The World Eatery is making Family Fiesta Brunch to suit everyone’s cravings! Enjoy some quality time with friends and family, or friends you consider family, at the Family Fiesta Brunch (that sure was a mouthful). Speaking of mouthful, everyone will have the time of their life at the international brunch buffet that has everything from Europe, Latin America and Asia. There’s something for everyone, even if you’re vegan because you can enjoy the appetising Quesadilla, Nachos, Tacos and Noodles buffet stations. And the kids will absolutely LOVE the activities at the play area.. ideal! They’ll be occupied with the balloon modelling, magic show and arts and crafts while you pass by the buffet and grab yourself some sushi, pizza, hotdogs and burgers.