Top 6 Epic Things To Do In Dubai This Weekend

Another week has come and gone, and we are back with a cool new round of activities for you to do! What are you in the mood for this weekend? eating, partying, finding true love (in the form of puppies)? we got youuuu!

Keep scrolling to see some FAB spots to head to this weekend!

via GIPHY

6. Bilal Saeed is performing LIVE in Dubai

Bilal Saeed is performing LIVE in Dubai for one night only! If you’re into Desi music, you would have heard his crowd favourite- Teri Khair Mangdi during at least one of your favourite Desi nights! Don’t miss this.

Psst, ladies drink free until 12:30 am… you’re welcome!

Where? Mantis Dubai, DIFC

When? Tonight! 28 July

Time? 10 pm onwards

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Mantis Dubai DIFC (@mantisdubai)

5. Dive for free if it’s your birthday week with Deep Dive Dubai

Shift the party underwater! This one is for all those who love the water- Deep Dive Dubai (DDD), is marking its first anniversary this week and is inviting the UAE to join in the celebrations. They will also be hosting fascinating talks from world-class divers on topics such as freediving, marine ecosystems, and human endurance, open to the public absolutely free!

Psst…if you’re celebrating your birthday this week- you’re in luck because you get a FREE dive worth up to AED 2,100*!

Where? Deep Dive Dubai, Nas Sports Complex

When? Saturday and Sunday

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Deep Dive Dubai (@deepdivedubai)

4. Unwind with Vinyasa Yoga at Fairmont, The Palm

The week has been intense and you know you need this de-stress sesh! Enjoy an ultra-serene Vinyasa yoga event at the Palm this afternoon. The best part? the event is absolutely FREE and open to all!

For bookings, visit here.

Where? Palm Jumeirah

When? This Saturday, July 30

Time? 4:30 pm to 5:30 pm

3. Mango lovers, complimentary Aam Panna shots with Dhaba Lane!

Dhaba Lane is hosting their Indian Street Food Festival which will offer a taste of street food from different states of India. Anyone who places an order from the limited period Indian street food menu will get refreshing Aam Panna shots on the house absolutely FREE!

Where? Opposite Spinneys, Al Karama or Ground floor, Al Garhoud Views Building, Al Garhoud

When? Until September 15

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Dhaba Lane (@dhabalane.dxb)

2. Make a friend for life with the Stray Dogs Center

They love you, they’ll ignore you, and they’ll make you feel safe and happy. The real question is- why would you NOT want to adopt a dog? The Stray Dogs Center is holding an Adoption & Foster Day and this is your chance to get yourself a furry friend!

Where? The Petshop Megastore, DIP 1, E311, Near Premier Inn Hotel

When? This Saturday

Time? 11 am to 2 pm

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Stray Dogs Center (@straydogscenter)

1. NUCLEYA.is.coming!

India’s #1 Electronic Music Producer Nucleya will be performing LIVE in Dubai. Tickets are priced at AED 150 per person so you can’t miss this! Head down there and groove to some ABSOLUTELY exceptional music.

Book your tix here!

Where? The Agenda, Media City

When? This Saturday, 30 July

Time? 8 pm onwards