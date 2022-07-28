Latest
Top 6 Epic Things To Do In Dubai This Weekend
Another week has come and gone, and we are back with a cool new round of activities for you to do! What are you in the mood for this weekend? eating, partying, finding true love (in the form of puppies)? we got youuuu!
Keep scrolling to see some FAB spots to head to this weekend!
6. Bilal Saeed is performing LIVE in Dubai
Bilal Saeed is performing LIVE in Dubai for one night only! If you’re into Desi music, you would have heard his crowd favourite- Teri Khair Mangdi during at least one of your favourite Desi nights! Don’t miss this.
Psst, ladies drink free until 12:30 am… you’re welcome!
Where? Mantis Dubai, DIFC
When? Tonight! 28 July
Time? 10 pm onwards
View this post on Instagram
5. Dive for free if it’s your birthday week with Deep Dive Dubai
Shift the party underwater! This one is for all those who love the water- Deep Dive Dubai (DDD), is marking its first anniversary this week and is inviting the UAE to join in the celebrations. They will also be hosting fascinating talks from world-class divers on topics such as freediving, marine ecosystems, and human endurance, open to the public absolutely free!
Psst…if you’re celebrating your birthday this week- you’re in luck because you get a FREE dive worth up to AED 2,100*!
Where? Deep Dive Dubai, Nas Sports Complex
When? Saturday and Sunday
View this post on Instagram
4. Unwind with Vinyasa Yoga at Fairmont, The Palm
The week has been intense and you know you need this de-stress sesh! Enjoy an ultra-serene Vinyasa yoga event at the Palm this afternoon. The best part? the event is absolutely FREE and open to all!
For bookings, visit here.
Where? Palm Jumeirah
When? This Saturday, July 30
Time? 4:30 pm to 5:30 pm
3. Mango lovers, complimentary Aam Panna shots with Dhaba Lane!
Dhaba Lane is hosting their Indian Street Food Festival which will offer a taste of street food from different states of India. Anyone who places an order from the limited period Indian street food menu will get refreshing Aam Panna shots on the house absolutely FREE!
Where? Opposite Spinneys, Al Karama or Ground floor, Al Garhoud Views Building, Al Garhoud
When? Until September 15
View this post on Instagram
2. Make a friend for life with the Stray Dogs Center
They love you, they’ll ignore you, and they’ll make you feel safe and happy. The real question is- why would you NOT want to adopt a dog? The Stray Dogs Center is holding an Adoption & Foster Day and this is your chance to get yourself a furry friend!
Where? The Petshop Megastore, DIP 1, E311, Near Premier Inn Hotel
When? This Saturday
Time? 11 am to 2 pm
View this post on Instagram
1. NUCLEYA.is.coming!
India’s #1 Electronic Music Producer Nucleya will be performing LIVE in Dubai. Tickets are priced at AED 150 per person so you can’t miss this! Head down there and groove to some ABSOLUTELY exceptional music.
Book your tix here!
Where? The Agenda, Media City
When? This Saturday, 30 July
Time? 8 pm onwards
View this post on Instagram