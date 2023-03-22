Top 12 Suhoor Spots For Ramadan 2023

Ramadan is a beautiful season to reconnect with your loved ones and most importantly, yourself. It is a time to reflect and be mindful of all the blessings you have!

Here are 12 great spots to head to for a nourishing Suhoor meal this Ramadan 2023

In a blessed time like this, it’s so important to ensure your first meal is nutritious, well balanced and keeps you nourished enough until Iftar.

12. St.Trop is offering an extravagant Suhoor mezze platter

Indulge in an Arabic- inspired, Suhoor mezze platter that is available from midnight until 3 AM, all while enjoying the views of the city from the super-chic St. Trop.

Delicious bites include za’atar pita chips, smoked moutabel, herbed labneh, mini shawarma roll, spiced chorizo flatbread, and kibbeh. During Ramadan St.Trop will serve shisha, Arabic coffee, and traditional Moroccan mint tea.

Where? Waldorf Astoria, DIFC

Time? Sunset until 3 am

Price? AED 135

Reservations: Call 04 515 9999 or visit www.sttrop.com

11. Relish Suhoor under the stars at Garage Abu Dhabi

Savour Suhoor at Garage while enjoying engaging live entertainment in typical W fashion to start your fast on the right note. Enjoy a curated selection of decadent plates before the sun rises with family and friends, while sharing stories and making memories. Reflect on the previous day’s fast and prepare for the next while you replenish your body with a diverse mix of delightful culinary wonders.

A morning ritual that will allow guests to create moments of solace, feel the true connectivity and community of this wonderful time of year during this unrivalled Suhoor feast.

Where? Garage, W Abu Dhabi – Yas Island

Time? 9 pm to 2 am with hubbly bubbly and live music

Price? A la carte

10. A magnificent Suhoor awaits you at Armani/Pavilion

This year, the spectacular Armani/Pavilion the setting for a contemporary Ramadan experience under the stars, where tradition and modernity are weaved into an exceptional duo of Iftar and Suhoor occasions.

As the night sky is lit by a canopy of glittering stars, with the entertainment of The Dubai Fountain as a backdrop, connect with friends and colleagues, or relax with the family by your side for Suhoor. Choose from a private table, or reserve one of the exquisitely designed and sought-after white and gold open majlis’, accompanied by a bespoke pre-dawn buffet selection and fragrant shisha*.

The ideal place to connect with family and enjoy delicious bites, make Armani/Pavilion your only choice for a truly remarkable Ramadan.

When? March 23rd to April 22nd,

Time? Daily from 9:30 pm until 2 am

Price: AED 245 per person including water and soft drinks; AED 125 for children aged six to 11 years old; free for five years and under

*Shisha will be offered during Suhoor only, in the dedicated smoking area

For enquiries and reservations, call 04 8883601 or email restaurant.reservations@ armanihotels.com

9. Mövenpick Resort Al Marjan Island

The Jais Ballroom of Mövenpick Resort Al Marjan Island will be transformed and ready to play host to a magical Ramadan celebration, including a plentiful Iftar Buffet and Suhoor Set Menu.

A Suhoor Set Menu will be available for AED 125 per person, featuring an array of traditional Arabic dishes to ensure guests are satiated prior to their day of fasting.

Where? Al Marjan Island

When? Throughout Ramadan

Time? 9:30 pm until 2 am

Call +971 7 246 0131 | WhatsApp +971506013537 | Email dining.almarjanisland@movenpick.com | To enquire about group bookings email resort.almarjanisland@movenpick.com

8. Enjoy Address Fountain Views at The Restaurant

For Suhoor delights like no other it must be The Restaurant. Choose between a flavourful sharing set menu or go the A La Carte way as the talented chefs prepare a delectable array of wholesome culinary goodness. Set menus come with an array of of Arabic, International, and Indian Suhoor delicacies, while the A La Carte menu boasts a varied selection of Middle Eastern classics. Guests are invited to tuck into this exceptional meal while a traditional Qanun player serenades you all evening to make for the most breathtaking ambience during Suhoor.

When? 23rd March – 22nd April 2023

Time? 9:30pm to 2am

Price: Set Menu for AED 160 per person;

A La Carte offers: One option for AED 45, Any three options for AED 70 and any four options for AED 90.

*For reservations, please call +971 4245 8888 or email dineatfountainviews@ addresshotels.com

7. Have a scintillating Suhoor at Address Dubai Mall’s Cabana

Experience the true spirit of the Holy Month as you delight in a delectable Suhoor with your loved ones in a refreshing outdoor setting at Address Dubai Mall’s Cabana.

Explore wholesome culinary creations from our à la carte menu that caters to a broad array of palates and preferences, in the midst of elegant Ramadan-themed décor. Soothing melodies by a live oud player further enhance an unforgettable night.

Where? Level 3, Cabana restaurant

When? 23rd March to 22nd April 2023

Time? From 9 pm to 3 am

Price: A la carte menu; Special rates for UbyEmaar members.

To book, please contact our team at +971 4 438 8666 or email dineatdubaimall@ addresshotels.com.

6. Cuisines Restaurant has set up a traditional Ramadan experience

A delicious spread of Suhoor will be offered through room service when guests preorder in the serene atmosphere of Holiday Inn Dubai Al Maktoum. Guests who booked a room with a ‘Breakfast in Bed’ can replace Breakfast with Suhoor.

When? Throughout Ramadan

Where? Cusines Restaurant, Holiday Inn Dubai Maktoum

Price? AED 65 per person

Please call or WhatsApp +971 50 213 3831 or +971 4 808 8999 or email dining@hids.ae

5. Enjoy a Suhoor at Beau Rivage Bistro

Spend the evening recalling tales, playing games, sharing food and making memories at Suhoor at Beau Rivage Bistro. Select traditional Arabic dishes from the a la carte menu, served to the table with a choice of hubbly bubbly.

Time? 8 pm to 2 am

Price? AED 150 minimum spend on food

Contact: call +971 56 682 9268 | Email: beaurivage.gmbb@millenniumhotels.com

4. Suhoor as you watch horses gallop at Al Rikab Restaurant

This Ramadan, gather with family and friends to indulge in the sumptuous flavours of Arabia. Rejoice together over an exquisite a-la-carte suhoor whilst enjoying beautiful views of running horses.

Where? Al Ain Equestrian Shooting & Golf Club

Time? 1 am to 3 am

Reservations: +971 056 580 1564

3. La Ville Hotel & Suites City Walk invites guests to a magical Suhoor at Chival Global Social

3. La Ville Hotel & Suites City Walk invites guests to a magical Suhoor at Chival Global Social

Diners can break their fast at Chival Global Social, an effortlessly chic space where contemporary meets traditional. As the sun sets over the Dubai skyline and candles are lit, an air of sophistication transcends the atmosphere at this cozy venue, complemented with stunning views overlooking the iconic Burj Khalifa. Suhoor in the adjacent Chival terrace nestled between olive trees, where fairy lights are added to the magical atmosphere.

Guests can enjoy an intimate family-style dining experience and indulge in a blend of traditional and contemporary Arabic dishes.

Where? City Walk

When? Daily

Price? AED 160 per person

For reservations and more info, call +971 4 403 3111 or Email ak.dxblv.rest.reservations@autographhotels.com

2. Embrace the spirit of Ramadan at Millennium Place Barsha Heights Hotel

An essential part of the daily routine for those observing the fast is the pre-dawn Suhoor and visitors looking to relish a scrumptious meal can dine at the impressive Twenty9 Lounge.

Promising a memorable dining experience, the outlet offers a carefully selected a la carte menu comprising of Arabic Mixed Grills, Gulf Prawns, Grilled Lamb Chop, and a Live Chicken Shawarma Station as well as mouth-watering Arabic desserts.

Appreciate the stunning panoramic vistas of the Dubai skyline, from the remarkable 29th-floor rooftop terrace, while enjoying a shisha with flavours of your choice.

Where? Barsha Heights

Time? 10 pm to 3 am

Available all through Ramadan. For Reservations, please email restaurants.mpbh@ millenniumhotels.com/ WhatsApp or call +971 58 606 0831

1. Enjoy an A La Carte Suhoor at Turquoise in Rixos Premium Dubai

Savour the spirit of Ramadan and start your day with a warm and wholesome Suhoor with Turquoise’s delectable A La Carte menu. Choose from an extensive variety of Turkish appetisers, salads, soups, mezzes and traditional desserts, along with a wide selection of morning beverages and other delicacies. With a menu boasting such delights as Beef Goulash Soup, Fattoush Salad with King Crab, Grilled Chicken Skewers, Rucola Salad, and much more, there is sure to be something for everyone to enjoy.

When? Throughout Ramadan 2023

Offer: A La Carte Turkish Menu