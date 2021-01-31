Here's How You Can Skip The Rush (And The Queue) At Topgolf

Calling it: Topgolf is THE greatest new addition to the Dubai entertainment scene in 2021. A super fun new activity, Topgolf burst onto our radar like a shining knight after a hard year. It’s already HUGE in the States and the UK which is whyyyy there are queues out the door to grab the best bays and take your shot at a hole-in-one. What you do know: Topgolf is an entertainment venue where you can have a laugh with your mates while playing a round of golf, and the exact length of your shot is tracked digitally. There’s food, and drinks, and it’s worthy of the hype. What you don’t know: There are ways to skip the queue, (sneaky-sneaky, this will save you heaps of time) you can save cash when you visit at off-peak times, (scroll for deets!) the menu keeps getting better and if you want to master your swing there are pros ready to help you out. 4 ways to up your Topgolf game in the best possible way

4. It’s CHEAPER when you go at these times Yes, friends… This is the number one pointer! Take note of these times, cos A) you’ll beat the rush when it ain’t as busy and B) it saves you a pile of cash. How good is that?! PLUS, the views in the AM are mighty, the American brekkie is whopper and you’ll have even more space to perfect your game. Prices from AED130 per bay! *Usually AED220 – See price list here Times: Sunday – Wednesday 11am- 5pm – AED 130 per bay 5pm -12am – AED 180 per bay See full price list including weekends here

3. Nom. Nom. Nom. Topgolf does American breakfasts and they are EPIC! Your weekend morning has NEVER looked so good, Views, golf, American style breakfast, topped with Mimosas and Bloody Marys. I. AM. SOLD. French Toast, Chicken Waffles, the ultimate Breakfast Burrito, plus almond granola and eggs bene, the gang’s all hereeeee for a proper feed to start the day.

2. Seen the big queues? Here’s how to skip ’em Topgolf is hugely popular and it only allows walk-ins, so at peak times, there may be a queue. But not for you! There’s a new Skip the Line Fast Pass. That’s right folks, skipping the queue has never felt so legal. No queues. No waits. Simples! Take note, you MUST book this two hours before you reach the venue. Simply pay AED200 and you get right to the front. Get in! *Game play is not included in your fast pass reservation *Fast pass does not guarantee a particular bay floor *Maximum capacity per pay is 6 guests