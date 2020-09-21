Congratulations UAE Team Emirates! Slovenian Rider Steam Rolls Surprise Tour De France Victory

A 21-year-old rider from Slovenia won the Tour De France racing for UAE Team Emirates!

In a surprise victory, Slovenia’s Tadej Pogacar became the second-youngest rider EVER to win the historic race. He took his number one podium position on Sunday proudly waving the Slovenian flag and donning the yellow jersey emblazoned with the UAE flag and Emirates logo.

The win ends a winning streak for British team Ineos, and provides the UAE team with its first ever tour win. A visual of Pogacar in the iconic Tour de France yellow jersey was proudly displayed on the Burj Khalifa last night to celebrate the HUGE win!

A win that will go down in history: The Tour was postponed due to COVID regulations and was won by one of the youngest riders ever on his tour debut