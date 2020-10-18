Health And Safety: 5 Wholesale Buys You Shouldn't Leave Home Without

‘Tis the year that your cleaning routine has levelled up (for good reason) so we’re running down the top ways to stock up and showing you how to get great value goods on bulk purchases on a very nifty website called Tradeling. This is the go-to eMarketplace for MENA Business Buyers looking for great value goods in bulk. As well as being a useful tool for stocking up on literally EVERYTHING, (we’ll get to the scope of products in a bit) Tradeling site also features industry experts on hand to help you out and a guarantee for secure transactions. Tradeling is cheaper than wholesale! Save time and get in line for the best site for bulk buyers in the UAE

5 products to help you curb the spread of COVID-19 Here are just a couple of options that prove the huge savings you can make on masks and sanitisers using a B2B marketplace. See more options on Tradeling right now!

5. Stock up on Active Plus Hand Sanitizer Gel With Lemon And Mint (60 ml) and you’ll pay AED3.50 for per piece That’s AED3.5 per piece in a carton of 24 items… Cheap as chips!

4. Need face masks? Don’t we all! Get a 3Ply 50 piece carton for AED8… read that again. AED8!

3. It’s gloves for DAYS with the Falcon Gloves Vinyl Powder Free M Size, get 100 pieces for AED17

2. Need wipes but don’t want to go pay a fortune? You can get the HiGeen Antibacterial Wet Wipes 15 Sheets, pay AED9 per piece

1. Brilliant value antiseptic comes in the form of V Care Disinfectant Antiseptic (750 ml) – pay just AED12 per piece

Ditch the supermarket… How GOOD are these deals!

Confused about what to buy? Here’s the low-down on approved masks and what to look out for when you’re buying Masks are there to protect you from the virus and you can choose either non-surgical or surgical masks. It’s worth noting they may not provide full protection from breathing in an airborne virus. Face masks – are not for surgical use and are not considered by health officials as personal protective equipment. They may not provide protection from fluids or may not filter particles, needed to protect against pathogens, such as viruses.

are not for surgical use and are not considered by health officials as personal protective equipment. They may not provide protection from fluids or may not filter particles, needed to protect against pathogens, such as viruses. Surgical masks are fluid-resistant, disposable, and loose-fitting devices that create a physical barrier between the mouth and nose of the wearer and the immediate environment. They are for use in surgical settings and do not provide full protection from inhalation of airborne pathogens, such as viruses. – Via @US FDA

Tradeling covers everything: This is the go-to B2B marketplace for everything from office essentials, and finance options, food and drinks, office stationery, health & wellness, private label and more On Tradeling you can buy wholesale products from leading global and regional sellers, plus there’re HEAPS of categories to choose from. Breaking it down, this makes wholesale buying SO MUCH EASIER. All your business needs are found in one B2B marketplace. The aim is to save you time and money, spend less time searching for suppliers you need to do business. It’s business buying, made easy!