You Can Now Pay Your Traffic Fines In Zero-Interest Installment Plans With Dubai Police

Dubai Police announced its first international smart fines instalment service that motorists in Dubai can now use to pay their traffic fines in instalments.

If you want that option, the new payment option can be paid under no-interest, and the sign up and payment process takes two minutes online.

Note: This is only applicable to fines issued by the Dubai Police and not the Roads and Transport Authority (RTA).

If you use credit cards, you can pay the fines in zero interest instalments

The service allows vehicle owners to pay interest-free instalment over a period of three, six or 12 months

However, keep these conditions in mind beforehand, because to avail the service, these are also needed:

The value of your fines have to be at AED5,000, for individuals, and AED20,000 for companies and institutions The payment must be done as a 25% of the total fines The installments are issued for up to 24 months and depending on the amount of your fines If you want to postpone the installment, there’s a AED100 fee that needs to be paid. And if you are a company or institution, the fee then becomes AED200, as well as a AED10 Knowledge Fee and AED10 Innovation Fee for each cheque. PLUS, the application needs to be submitted 15 days prior to the instalments date. The first installment commences after 30 days and the duration between each shouldn’t surpass 3 months.

This is where you can apply to start paying in installments