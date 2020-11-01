Feature
People Are Signing A Petition To Get The UAE Added To The UK's 'Travel Corridor'
There’s a petition growing legs on the UK government portal to get the UAE added to the UK travel corridor.
Countries and regions listed on the UK ‘travel corridor’ are not required to self-isolate on arrival in the UK. Currently, anyone travelling from the UAE to the UK must isolate for 14 days.
Now, a petition to the UK government is gathering momentum, with people pleading for the UAE to be placed on the travel corridor list.
The petition states;
There are 250,000 UK citizens living in the UAE. Anyone arriving from the UAE to the UK must isolate for 14 days. Covid-19 PCR tests are readily accessible in the UAE and travellers are able to test prior to flying. The UAE should be added to the UK Travel Corrior
The petition has over 18k signatures and the UK government is now expected to respond
Once a petition has over 10,000 signatures – the UK government must respond
The accompanying text on the petition reads, ‘Waiting for 2 days for a government response’.
If a petition reaches over 100,000 signatures, the petition must be addressed in the UK parliament
People are hoping the corridor will be in place in time for the holidays
People are highlighting the excellent testing in place here in the UAE
And many others are retweeting simply hoping to get the message out
