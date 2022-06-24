The Chef Behind Tresind Studio’s Michelin Star Says Prices Won’t Go Up As Bookings Surge

There are a total of 2,653 Michelin-star restaurants in the world across all categories. Of these, just 11 are here in Dubai, and just 13 have been awarded to Indian restaurants worldwide.

Indian cuisine is largely underappreciated in fine dining, but here in Dubai, we have a culinary experience on our doorstep that truly tests the boundaries of Indian cooking and which continues to receive the acclaim it deserves. Tresind Studio is helmed by Chef Himanshu, considered one of the youngest tastemakers in Indian cuisine today.

The Nakheel Mall located resto claimed 4th place in the Middle East and North Africa’s 50 Best Restaurants 2022 awards by The World’s 50 Best Restaurants and was hotly tipped to take a star during Dubai’s first-ever round of Michelin stars. But understanding the exact precision required by the anonymous Michelin inspectors, no chef or restaurant could expect a win ahead of time. Chef Himanshu Saini described the build-up to Michelin in Dubai on The Lovin Dubai Show, and for a restaurant that was closed for relocation from Vovo Hotel to its new location at Nakheel Mall, the Palm, all bets were off.

“Michelin is a standout organisation with so much history”

Do prices go up? ‘Expectations go up, more than prices”

With Michelin comes widespread praise, and big business. Saini commented, ‘prices stay the same but expectations go up. We see a surge in reservations, people are writing to us, wanting to reserve.’

Studio is a small restaurant, we sometime struggle to fill those seats with this two hour experience, and Michelin solves this. If it’s Michelin star, or Michelin recommended, or Bib Gourmand, people know there’s some kind of quality they can expect and that’s the expectation you can live up to.

*Prices can vary based on the menu and ingredients at the time of booking. The 13-course set menu is currently priced at AED595.

The fun only really starts now

‘Of course next year you’ll push. The one’s who got one, will want 2.’

