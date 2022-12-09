The Top Places To Get A Christmas Turkey Takeaway In Dubai & Abu Dhabi

Tis the season.

And whether you’re celebrating with friends or family there’s one Dubai Christmas tradition we can get behind… The turkey takeaway! This is a Dubai event through and through, when a restaurant, or hotel, does all the hard work, so you don’t have to. So go forth, relax and ENJOY a stress-free Chrimbo thanks to this game-changer.

12. This Turkey takeaway from Qwerty, Media One Hotel has free delivery if you live nearby and it starts at AED650

Why not have a talented chef whip up a delivious roasty for you?! Simply book 48 hours in advance and this delish bird is yours!

How much?AED650 per turkey, free delivery for areas within 5km radius When? 24th November onwards

Book it in qwerty@mediaonehotel.com or +971 56 843 6814

11. Tuck into the Dukes The Palm t urkey t akeaway from AED549

Cut your kitchen time with a turkey from Great British Restaurant at Dukes the Palm, starting at just AED549. Not just turkey you can also get Christmas puds and Stollen from Dukes the Palm.

Where? Dukes the Palm

When? 24 November 2022 – 26 December 2022

Offer:

Turkey Take–away 7 – 8 kg (served with trimmings): AED 549

Christmas Pudding (9 pieces with 2 dips): AED 160

Stollen (6 persons): AED 190

AED 25 per Add-ons for the extra trimmings

Book it in here

Orders must be placed at least 48hrs beforehand with full payment; Claiming time 12 pm – 10 pm at Great British Restaurant.

10. French favourite La Farime is offering a turkey from AED895, JW Marriott Marquis

A whole roast, with all of the traditional trimmings plus an optional selection of sweet treats, such as pumpkin and pecan pies for an additional AED 100. Delishhhhiii.

Where? La Farine

When? Available from 19th November to 27th December

Price: AED 895 (serves 8 – 10 people); selection of festive desserts for AED 100

T&Cs: Orders must be made 48 hours in advance.

9. Let Jumeirah Golf Estates handle your turkey this year, from AED550

Say hellloooo to a stress free Chrimbo day thanks to Jumeirah Golf Estates’ Festive Takeaway service. Your tukey comes with options like Roasted Pork with Crackling for AED 550, 9KG Roast Turkey with Trimmings for AED 780, 5/6KG Roast Turkey with Trimmings for AED 550, and Festive Yule Log for AED 200 to create your dream festive evening. Genius.

Where? Jumeirah Golf Estates

When? 24th November – 30th December

Offer: Roasted Pork with Crackling – AED 550

Glazed root vegetables, Brussels sprouts, roast potatoes, apple sauce, stuffing & gravy

9KG Roast Turkey with Trimmings – AED 780

Glazed root vegetables, Brussels sprouts, roast potatoes, cranberry sauce, stuffing & gravy

5/6KG Roast Turkey with Trimmings – AED 550

Glazed root vegetables, Brussels sprouts, roast potatoes, cranberry sauce, stuffing & gravy

Book it in: Call +971 04 586 7795

8. A delish turkey from Millennium Place Barsha Heights starts from AED 649

With an option of a 5 or 7kg turkey priced at AED 649 and AED 749,

The roast turkey comes stuffed with sage, apricot and nuts alongside all the trimmings, including cranberry sauce, infused gravy, roast potatoes, brussels sprouts, broccoli mornay and more.

How much? 5 or 7kg turkey priced at AED 649 and AED 749

When? Until Jan 7

Book it: Email restaurants.mpbh@ millenniumhotels.com, or call +971 58 606 0831

7. Turkey takeaway from Emirates Palace Abu Dhabi

Abu Dhabi friends, turkey hampers from the stunning Emirates Palace are priced from AED 750.

Get in touch for more info here

6. An incredible turkey from gourmet home cooking heroes Foodcraft starts from AED420

If you’re really not a fan of the whole cooking thing and aren’t one with the kitchen, then order Foodcraft’s fully cooked AND stuffed turkey before your special dinner. All you have to do is make sure you place the order 72 hours in advance- it only costs AED 420, and can be delivered to your door! The best part is, you can even add a few sides like roasted brussel sprouts with turkey bacon and ready to cook honey glazed carrots that’ll complete your festive meal. If you’re into the basics, they even have the creamiest mashed potato! Sides start at only AED 12, so stock up now! There are limited quantities of cooked turkeys available so make sure you book well in advance!

Find out about their tempting prices and delicious selection right here

5. It’s all about the turkey takeaway at Counter Culture Cafe from AED849, Dubai Marriot Harbour Hotel & Suites

Enjoy a delicious festive spread from the comfort of your home, prepared and delivered to your door by Counter Culture Café. All orders come with sides of roast or mashed potatoes, sautéed vegetables, Brussels sprouts, cranberry sauce, turkey gravy, chestnuts and chipolata.

When? Available to order from Counter Culture Café from 24th November 2022 until 7th January 2023

How much? Roast Turkey – AED 849 (serves 5- 6) | AED 899 (serves 8-10)

4. Prato at Trump International Golf Club has a turkey with all the trimmings from AED750 (half roast)

This beauty comes with Chesnut & bread stuffing, rosemary& garlic, roasted brussels sprouts with chestnut honey, roasted carrots and turnips, broccoli gratin cheddar cheese, pigs in the blankets, bread sauce and cranberry sauce, and a sticky toffee pudding and vanilla custard that serves 6-8 people.

The Whole Roast Turkey serves 8-12 people and the Half Roast Turkey Boned and Rolled serves 6+ people.

When? Valid on December 25th (Pick up 12:30pm to 3pm)

How much? AED 1400 for Whole Roast Turkey – AED 750 for Half Roast Turkey Boned and Rolled – AED 220 for sticky toffee pudding and vanilla custard

Book it: Call Trump International Golf Club Dubai via Tel: +971 04 245 3988 or email reservations@ skelmorehospitalitypartners. com

3. Let Palazzo Versace sort your turkey AED 799

One beaut turkey, trimmings, and delicious sides… Expect a decadent line-up for this boujee hotel.

Available from November 20, guests can order a divine succulent roast turkey with all the trimmings, paired with flavorsome sides of roasted potatoes, chicken sausages, roast vegetables, glazed chestnuts, brussels sprouts, roasted pumpkin, beetroot, carrot, cranberry sauce, and turkey bacon to indulge in while celebrating the festive season.

How much? AED 799 for a 6-8kg turkey, suitable for 4-6 persons

AED 999 for an 8-10kg turkey, suitable for 8 persons

When? Available to order from 20th November 2022 to the 1st of January 2023

2. High five this turkey from the good people at Five from AED 496

Chrimbo is easy-peasy-lemon-squeezy thanks to the teams at Five who are hard at work prepping the bird and a delish Pecan pie.

How much? Takeaway Turkey AED495 for 6kg and AED750 for 8kg, Pecan pie for AED 220

When? Available for 24th November, 24th December and 25th December at Goose Island Tap House, FIVE Jumeirah Village and The Delisserie at FIVE Palm Jumeirah

Book it here

1. It’s the MOST wonderful time of the year thanks to this turkey from Waldorf Astoria, DIFC

Get this! The pros are prepping the turkey and allllll of the delicious trimmings. You can also choose beetroot-cured salmon, roast beef rib eye and festive desserts. Perf.

When? 21st November – 22nd December

How much?

Beetroot Cured Salmon: AED 199

Whole turkey with all the trimmings: AED 975

Roast Beef Rib Eye with sides: AED 1,200

Desserts: Yule Log or Christmas Pudding: AED 245

Booking: Lyndel.Fillies@waldorfastoria.com

