Turn Your Birthday Into a Cosmic Adventure at Xstrike Dubai!

Blast Into the Ultimate Birthday Adventure: Xstrike’s “Sky Full of Stars”

Birthdays just got a whole lot cooler, thanks to Xstrike! If you’re tired of earth-bound celebrations, it’s time to take your next party out of this world & into a galaxy of fun with their brand-new “Sky Full of Stars” experience. It’s not just a party but a cosmic adventure filled with lights, action, and unforgettable memories.

Xstrike’s “Sky Full of Stars” birthday package combines celestial decor & lighting effects with action-packed gaming for an unforgettable, immersive experience.

Why “Sky Full of Stars” is a Game-Changer

Xstrike is already the go-to spot in Dubai for adrenaline-fueled fun, blending combat simulation with the excitement of real-life gaming. But this time, they’ve taken things up a notch. Picture this: glow-in-the-dark wristbands lighting up the room, stunning special effects setting the mood & celestial-themed props creating a vibe straight out of your favorite sci-fi movie. You get balloons, a beautiful sparkling photo backdrop, and a cake stand that’s begging for a galaxy-inspired dessert.

Whether you’re celebrating for kids, teens, or the young at heart, this experience is all about mixing mesmerising visuals with high-energy fun. Xstrike’s signature vibe ensures every guest leaves feeling like they’ve been part of something totally unique.

The best part? The “Sky Full of Stars” package creates a seamless, cinematic environment, with a detailed setup immersing guests in an otherworldly & memorable celebration for just AED 1500. It adds stellar galactic decor and themed elements to the thrilling, action-packed birthday gaming sessions at Xstrike!

The Important Bits

What: “Sky Full of Stars” Birthday Experience Package

When: Available until 28th of February 2025

Where: Xstrike, Dubai

Price: AED 1500 (This price only applies to the listed decor & themed elements and does not include the game or other birthday arrangements)
