Two Hotels Are Going All Out With 8 BRILL Festive Offers

Oh Christmas spree, Oh Christmas spree… how lovely art thy offers!

The festive season is here, so you can be assured that Vida Downtown and Manzil Downtown by Vida are going all out to get you the best deals in town.

So without further delay…

Keep scrolling to check out the 8 amazing deals you can avail this Christmas!

Have a very merry Christmas indeed!

via GIPHY

8. Turkey Takeout’s have never been more succulent than at Vida Downtown

Take the fuss out of festive dinners with Vida Downtown’s Turkey Takeout. A succulent feast with all the trimmings and sides, the perfect menu to impress guests. Good for 6-7 hungry people.

When? 23 November to 31 December 2022

Price? AED 599 for one Turkey with sides

Where? 3in1

Contact: Call +971 4 428 6868 or email hithere.downtown@vidahotels.com

7. Soak in the Dubai Skyline at the Festive Day Brunch

A brunch that sleighs? We’ve got it.

Get your feast mode on with brunch that’s bound to make you merry. Think tinsels, baubles, and glittering decor to go with a spread that’ll blow your mind. Sing along to festive jingles and dig into mouth-watering seasonal favourites as you sit back and enjoy the city views of Downtown Dubai. What’s more? We even have a special kiddie brunch for the little ones and a surprise appearance of someone from the north pole too.

When? 25 December 2022

Time? 1pm to 4pm

Price? AED 299 Soft | AED 399 House | AED 147.50 kids brunch

Where? 3in1, Vida Downtown

Contact: Call +971 4 428 6868 or email hithere.downtown@vidahotels.com

6. Party in a Disco on New Year’s Eve

Glittering, glamorous and splendid… The only way to bid goodbye to 2022.

Let’s get the party going true Vida style. Get grooving with all the glitz and glam at our disco-themed New Year’s eve. Dance the night away with groovy tunes from the live DJ, delicious bites, sips and jaw-dropping performances for you to enjoy.

Are you ready to ring in 2023? ‘Coz we are! Get your party hats on at Vida Downtown

When? 31 December 2022

Time? 8pm – 12pm

Prices? AED 499 for Soft | AED 799 House | AED 249.5 for kids | AED 500 for private cabana (for 2 people max)

Where? 3in1, Vida Downtown

Contact: Call +971 4 428 6868 or email hithere.downtown@vidahotels.com

5. Be prepared for an indulgent turkey takeout feast

Craving an indulgent feast but don’t want to prepare one? Say no more, as Nezessausi Grill in Manzil Downtown is preparing tender Turkeys with plenty of sides and trimmings. A true showstopper at the dining table.

When? 23 November – 31 December 2022

Where? Nezesaussi Grill, Manzil Downtown by Vida

Cost: AED 599 for one Turkey with sides

Contact: Call + 971 4 428 5858 or email hithere.manzil@vidahotels.com

4. Ring in the New Year with the Courtyard

The best New Year’s Eve party is hitting the city’s coolest neighbourhood. With a delicious set menu and in-house DJ belting tunes in a vibrant atmosphere, everyone will enjoy good times and festive vibes with their near and dear ones.

When? 31 December 2022

Time? 9 pm to 1 am

Price? Minimum spend AED 750

Where? Courtyard, Manzil Downtown by Vida

Contact: Call + 971 4 428 5858 or email hithere.manzil@vidahotels.com

3. Indulge in a Festive Eve Dinner Turkey Roast

The day before the main event calls for a warm-up of epic food and great laughs with amazing company. Head down to Nezesaussi Grill at Manzil Downtown to enjoy a delicious Festive Dinner Turkey Roast and all the trimmings. Perfect.

When? 24 December 2022

Time? 7pm to 12am

Where? Nezesaussi Grill, Manzil Downtown by Vida

Price? AED199 per person

Contact: email hithere.manzil@vidahotels.com or call + 971 4 4285858

2. This Festive Day Roast by Nezesaussi Grill at Manzil Downtown by Vida is SO tempting

This may be the best value option for the big day ever – a mouth-watering festive roast served fresh at Nezesaussi Grill for just AED 99. Could things get any better?

When? 25 December 2022

Time? 12 pm

Where? Nezesaussi Grill, Manzil Downtown by Vida

Price? AED 99 per person

Contact: email hithere.manzil@vidahotels.com or call + 971 4 4285858

1. Spend New Year’s Eve surrounded by mates

Say hello to 2023 by enjoying a fantastic a la carte dinner without having to break the bank at Nezesaussi Grill at Manzil Downtown. Upgrade to the drinks package for just AED 350 per person for free-flowing beverages.

When? 31 December 2022

Time? 7 pm to 12 am

Where? Nezesaussi Grill, Manzil Downtown by Vida

Price? Minimum spend per person AED 300

Contact: email hithere.manzil@vidahotels.com or call + 971 4 4285858