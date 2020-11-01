د . إAEDSRر . س

A Resident Is Calling Out UAE Car Ads For Stating They Have 'Expat Owners'

It’s like posting a car ad and telling people it’s ‘lady owned’…

Fahim Al Qasimi is calling out car ads in the UAE after he spotted an ad that read it was owned by an ‘expat driver’… and he’s questioning what it means.

In a Tweet posted yesterday; the prominent Emirati advisor asks whether there is an assumption that if you’re a UAE national driver, your car is less desirable. If you do a quick check on local websites advertising cars, there is a similar pattern, a low-key racism where car sellers suggest certain nationalities are preferred previous car owners.

Sounding genuinely perplexed, Al Qasimi asks, “Should I add “half national half expat driver” when I sell my car?”

The internet fed back with a response that suggests, yes, the ads are feeding into stereotypes that certain nationalities maintain cars to a different standard

It’s not the first time people have spotted racist undertones in posts like this one

The internet agrees there’s a pattern

You’ll regularly spot ads that read, ‘expat owned’. And as Al Qasimi points out, is there something undesirable about being a UAE driver? This is casual racism that needs to be stamped out.

