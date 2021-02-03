د . إAEDSRر . س

UAE Citizenship: Who Is Eligible?

On Saturday, the UAE announced law amendments that grant citizenship for non-Emiratis.

For a population made up of nearly 90% expats, this news is HUGE.

The amendments grant UAE citizenship to investors, specialized talents & professionals including scientists, doctors, engineers, artists, authors AND their families, and ensure foreign talent will remain in the UAE. Notably, unlike previous nationality laws, the law allows receivers of the UAE passport to keep their existing citizenship, and they will not be required to renounce their citizenship.

Legal Consultants Afridi & Angell’s, have detailed categories of people who are eligible, HOW citizenship can be granted, along with the OTHER visa opportunities.

UAE Citizenship – Who’ eligible? The following categories can quality for dual citizenship

• Leading artists and intellectuals
• Authors
• Doctors and specialists in unique scientific fields with significant contributions and experience of at least 10 years
• Engineers
• Investors who own property in the UAE
• Inventors who have been granted at least one patent approved by the UAE Ministry of Economy
• Scientists with at least 10 years of experience who are active researchers and have made substantial progress in science as recognised by prestigious scientific awards or funding

Family members of the eligible categories will ALSO be granted citizenship

Members of the immediate family (i.e., spouse and children) of a person who is naturalised under one of the foregoing provisions.

Letters of recommendation are required to nominate in most categories

In the information shared by Afridi & Angell’s, they state “the process of naturalisation would begin with a nomination by the Federal Cabinet or by the Ruler’s Office or Executive Council in an Emirate. Letters of recommendation are also required for nominations in most categories. The detailed criteria for each category have yet to be announced”.

Don’t fall under the categories above? There are alternative visa options up for grabs

The UAE has recently opened up various avenues for residents to obtain UAE citizenship. The “gold visa,” the “retirement visa,” “remote working visa” and the “student family visa,”  where a student in the UAE can sponsor their family to live here, provided they have the funds to do so.

