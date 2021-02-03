UAE Citizenship: Who Is Eligible?

On Saturday, the UAE announced law amendments that grant citizenship for non-Emiratis.

For a population made up of nearly 90% expats, this news is HUGE.

The amendments grant UAE citizenship to investors, specialized talents & professionals including scientists, doctors, engineers, artists, authors AND their families, and ensure foreign talent will remain in the UAE. Notably, unlike previous nationality laws, the law allows receivers of the UAE passport to keep their existing citizenship, and they will not be required to renounce their citizenship.

Legal Consultants Afridi & Angell’s, have detailed categories of people who are eligible, HOW citizenship can be granted, along with the OTHER visa opportunities.