UAE Citizenship: Who Is Eligible?
On Saturday, the UAE announced law amendments that grant citizenship for non-Emiratis.
For a population made up of nearly 90% expats, this news is HUGE.
The amendments grant UAE citizenship to investors, specialized talents & professionals including scientists, doctors, engineers, artists, authors AND their families, and ensure foreign talent will remain in the UAE. Notably, unlike previous nationality laws, the law allows receivers of the UAE passport to keep their existing citizenship, and they will not be required to renounce their citizenship.
Legal Consultants Afridi & Angell’s, have detailed categories of people who are eligible, HOW citizenship can be granted, along with the OTHER visa opportunities.
The UAE cabinet, local Emiri courts & executive councils will nominate those eligible for the citizenship under clear criteria set for each category. The law allows receivers of the UAE passport to keep their existing citizenship.
UAE Citizenship – Who’ eligible? The following categories can quality for dual citizenship
Family members of the eligible categories will ALSO be granted citizenship
Letters of recommendation are required to nominate in most categories
Don’t fall under the categories above? There are alternative visa options up for grabs
The UAE has recently opened up various avenues for residents to obtain UAE citizenship. The “gold visa,” the “retirement visa,” “remote working visa” and the “student family visa,” where a student in the UAE can sponsor their family to live here, provided they have the funds to do so.