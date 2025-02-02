UAE Drivers To Pay More For Petrol In February 2025

Heads up, UAE drivers!

Fuel prices are on the rise this February after holding steady at their lowest rates in over a year. In December 2024 and January 2025, petrol prices remained unchanged, but as of Saturday, February 1, motorists across the Emirates will be paying more at the pump.

Here’s the updated breakdown for February 2025…

Super 98: AED 2.74 per litre (up from AED 2.61)

Special 95: AED 2.63 per litre (up from AED 2.50)

E-Plus 91: AED 2.55 per litre (up from AED 2.43)

Diesel: AED 2.82 per litre (up from AED 2.68)

Make sure to factor in the price hike when planning your next fuel-up!