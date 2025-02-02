Latest

UAE Drivers To Pay More For Petrol In February 2025

Hera Shabbir
By

Heads up, UAE drivers!

Fuel prices are on the rise this February after holding steady at their lowest rates in over a year. In December 2024 and January 2025, petrol prices remained unchanged, but as of Saturday, February 1, motorists across the Emirates will be paying more at the pump.

Here’s the updated breakdown for February 2025…

Super 98: AED 2.74 per litre (up from AED 2.61)
Special 95: AED 2.63 per litre (up from AED 2.50)
E-Plus 91: AED 2.55 per litre (up from AED 2.43)
Diesel: AED 2.82 per litre (up from AED 2.68)

Recommended

Buckle Up For Action! Emirates Drift Championship 2025 Round 4 Is HereBuckle Up For Action! Emirates Drift Championship 2025 Round 4 Is HereUAE Drivers To Pay More For Petrol In February 2025UAE Drivers To Pay More For Petrol In February 2025Seniors Above 60 Can Now Enjoy Al Ain Zoo For FREE!Seniors Above 60 Can Now Enjoy Al Ain Zoo For FREE!

Make sure to factor in the price hike when planning your next fuel-up! 

Post Views: 65
Shopping
See more
More like this

Support Lovin

Loyal Lovin readers can support Lovin so we can continue to share the stories of all amazing cities

Minimum custom amount to enter is AED 2

By donating, you agree to the Privacy Policy and Terms of Service