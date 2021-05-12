UAE Confirms Thursday As The First Day Of Eid Al Fitr

It’s official, today (Wednesday) is the last day of Ramadan and tomorrow marks Eid al Fitr. UAE authorities confirmed the date on Tuesday, following the sighting of the crescent moon. Eid al Fitr to start on Thursday, May 13

All UAE employees are currently enjoying a long weekend for Eid Thanks to the previous announcement of the UAE government to have holidays begin on May 11 (Tuesday), util the 3rd day of Shawwal (Saturday.) Woot! If you’re currently enjoying your long weekend, here’s a few ideas for you to do.

A Round-Up Of All The Things You Can Do This Eid In Dubai Eid al Fitr is here and if you’re not limited to at-home celebrations, here’s the ultimate list for you. Plan ahead AND check out the awesome plans we have down below. Got any plans? No? Well, maybe these might inspire you 6. Kids go FREE at BOLLYWOOD PARKS™ Dubai (for some fun for the whole family!) Yep, buy one ADULT ticket and get your kid in for free. As long as they’re under the age of 13, you’re good to go for AED140/person. Read more here.